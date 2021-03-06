Infosec’s Choose Your Own Adventure® Security Awareness Games Win Achievement of the Year in Video

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InfoSec Institutes Press Release

About Infosec

Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Madison, WI, March 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Infosec, the leading cybersecurity education company, today announced its Choose Your Own Adventure Security Awareness Game won Achievement of the Year in Video in the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards. It’s the latest of many recent design and video awards recognizing the creative and compelling content in Infosec IQ’s library of security awareness training and phishing simulations.“Since its debut only a few months ago, Infosec’s Choose Your Own Adventure series has been a big hit. We’re thrilled to earn this award for our first-of-its-kind approach to gamified security awareness training,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. “From the start our goal was to breathe life, and fun, into stale, compliance-driven training programs to creatively inspire positive security behaviors.”As the first security awareness training series to combine the magic of the popular gamebook serieswith the power of experiential learning, Infosec’s Choose Your Own Adventure Games employ dozens of player-driven scenarios, rewards and captivating animations. In a recent Forrester report, author Jinan Budge, principal security & risk analyst at Forrester, suggests to keep advancing organizations should “make learning sessions humorous and fun and employ gamification to address serious and complicated topics to engage employees more effectively.”In a separate Forrester report, she and co-author Claire O’Malley recommend organizations, “choose vendors that create positive content with inclusive, clear and compelling images and that engage users with alternative content types like gamification.”Clients of the award-winning Infosec IQ security awareness training platform agree:“Choose Your Own Adventure Security Games are exactly what we’ve been looking for, really effective, scenario-based training, involving the learner in the decision-making process.” - Paul Okimua, IT Director, National Benefits Administrators“I love Choose Your Own Adventure. This will help people retain information and learn from their mistakes. And it’s fun!” - Anastasia Edwards, Security Engineer, Mercury Systems, Inc.“We want gamified training and have always had to figure it out on our own. To have something that’s already built makes life a lot easier.” - Donna Gomez, Security Risk & Compliance Analyst, Johnson County GovernmentThe Creativity International Awards, American Advertising Awards and GDUSA American Inhouse Design Awards also recognize Infosec’s outstanding video, animation and design achievements in these Infosec IQ security awareness training series:Wild Wild Net - Common cyber threats personified as Wild West cyber banditsNeed to Know - Modern, animated security awareness training to entertain and educateOutsmart Them All - Creative, year-round phishing simulation and training for the most common and clever attacks delivered in bite-size dosesLX Labs, Infosec’s in-house team of cyber experts, learning specialists and creative ninjas, is the talent behind all Infosec IQ cybersecurity learning experiences, including the new Choose Your Own Adventure Security Awareness Games. Experienced in video and film production, multimedia design, animation and game development, LX Labs excels at boosting learner engagement and accelerating behavior change.Play the Infosec Zombie Invasion Security Awareness Game and watch for the release of more Infosec Choose Your Own Adventure games every quarter.About InfosecInfosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Contact Information InfoSec Institutes

