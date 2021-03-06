Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds: RE/MAX Alliance Group Ranks #1 in Florida and #2 in the Southeast

RE/MAX Alliance Group on the Florida Gulf Coast Ranks #1 in Florida and #2 in the Southeast

Sarasota, FL, March 06, 2021 --(



An independently owned franchise with 11 offices throughout the Florida Gulf Coast, RE/MAX Alliance Group also placed #2 in the Southeast Region among multi-office brokerages, generating almost $1.7 billion in sales volume and nearly 5,000 transactions in 2020.



“We would like to thank our associates and staff for their contribution to our continued success,” said Peter Crowley, Broker and Co-Owner. “We would not be where we are if not for their commitment to excellence, professionalism and customer service.”



The company is also the #1 multi-office brokerage in the Southeast Region for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network, according to the report.



RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.



For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Sarasota, FL, March 06, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Once again, RE/MAX Alliance Group has been ranked the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both sales volume and transactions, according to a RE/MAX report on 2020 performance.An independently owned franchise with 11 offices throughout the Florida Gulf Coast, RE/MAX Alliance Group also placed #2 in the Southeast Region among multi-office brokerages, generating almost $1.7 billion in sales volume and nearly 5,000 transactions in 2020.“We would like to thank our associates and staff for their contribution to our continued success,” said Peter Crowley, Broker and Co-Owner. “We would not be where we are if not for their commitment to excellence, professionalism and customer service.”The company is also the #1 multi-office brokerage in the Southeast Region for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network, according to the report.RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group