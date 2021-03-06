Daniel Vaswani of Red Metric Law (Walnut Creek, Hayward, Oakland, & San Jose) Releases YouTube Video Discussing New California Laws About Diversion Programs

Press Releases Red Metric Law Press Release

Attorney Daniel Vaswani, the CEO of Red Metric Law, releases YouTube video discussing California's new laws pertaining to pretrial diversion. Red Metric is a criminal defense firm with lawyers focusing on DUI, domestic violence, expungements, robbery, sex offenses, and drug charges with offices throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, including Hayward, Oakland, San Jose, Manteca and Walnut Creek.

"The recent change allows diversion over the objection of the district attorney and that applies to all cases. And the way the legislature has written the law, there are no limitations- minus a few things like domestic violence," says Mr. Vaswani.



He continues to go on to discuss the benefits of diversion programs, "Instead of a conviction, they divert you to complete a series of requirements to avoid the conviction. The conviction is the thing that harms your record and you don't definitely don't want that thing- so we're trying to throw that thing away."



Mr. Vaswani finishes the video by saying, "In our analysis, what we've made a determination of, is that diversion is eligible for DUI cases- and we vehemently make that argument in court."



To speak to attorney Daniel Vaswani please call 1-8338-NO-JAIL



www.RedMetric.com



Red Metric Law has offices in:



-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541

-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607

-San Francisco Office: 535 Mission Street, 14th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94105

-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336

Cristina Becerra

1-510-999-5879



www.redmetric.com



