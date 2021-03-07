Press Releases AIVION Press Release

Receive press releases from AIVION: By Email RSS Feeds: AIVION Announces a new HDMI to SDI Converter with a Board-to-Board Connector

Interactable small form factor HDMI to SDI converter; The NA1012B-ET has an extended temperature range of -40C to +85C; HDMI board2board connector with supported video formats up to 1920x1080p 60Hz.

Munich, Germany, March 07, 2021 --(



This cost-effective and reliable solution is suitable for avionics, industrial, medical, law enforcement, and professional video applications.



The HDMI input is compliant to HDMI 1.4a and DVI and supports RGB 444, YCbCr 444 and YCbCr 422. The supported video formats are:

· 1080p at 60/ 50/ 30/ 25/ 24/ 59.94/ 29.97/ 23.98 Hz

· 1080i at 60/ 50/ 59.94

· 720p at 60/ 50/ 59.94

The two SDI outputs are 75-ohm MCX jacks connectors. They are supporting bit rates due to SMPTE292M (HD-SDI) and SMPTE424M (3G-SDI):

· 1.485 Gbps

· 1.485/1.001 Gbps

· 2.97 Gbps

· 2.97/1.001 Gbps



Pricing and Availability

The NA1012B-ET is now orderable. The AIVION Technovations products are available on the eVision systems video online shop: www.evision-systems-video.com



Pricing and availability info via email: sales@aivion.de Munich, Germany, March 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- AIVION, the leading video interface solution provider, announced the NA1012B-ET, a small form factor HDMI to SDI converter module. It is designed for applications where minimum size and industrial temperature range are required. HDMI video input and power supply voltage are using a board2board connector on the new converter, eliminating the need for HDMI and power cables. The converter module can be easily plugged onto system boards with a mechanically stable connection. For system integrators, AIVION will provide 3D models and specific system integration information. There is also an evaluation kit available for customer that do not have their own system board yet.This cost-effective and reliable solution is suitable for avionics, industrial, medical, law enforcement, and professional video applications.The HDMI input is compliant to HDMI 1.4a and DVI and supports RGB 444, YCbCr 444 and YCbCr 422. The supported video formats are:· 1080p at 60/ 50/ 30/ 25/ 24/ 59.94/ 29.97/ 23.98 Hz· 1080i at 60/ 50/ 59.94· 720p at 60/ 50/ 59.94The two SDI outputs are 75-ohm MCX jacks connectors. They are supporting bit rates due to SMPTE292M (HD-SDI) and SMPTE424M (3G-SDI):· 1.485 Gbps· 1.485/1.001 Gbps· 2.97 Gbps· 2.97/1.001 GbpsPricing and AvailabilityThe NA1012B-ET is now orderable. The AIVION Technovations products are available on the eVision systems video online shop: www.evision-systems-video.comPricing and availability info via email: sales@aivion.de Contact Information eVision Systems GmbH

Josef Ostermeier

+49-(0)8121-2208-0



www.evision-systems-video.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AIVION