Seasia Group of Companies™ Gifted Luxury Cars Recognizing the Efforts & Innovation of Their Leaders


Emeryville, CA, March 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Indian division of California-based Seasia Group of Companies™ organized a grand event to recognize and appreciate the efforts put in by the thought leaders at Seasia Group of Companies™ during these unprecedented times. The company never fails to reward its workforce when it comes to recognizing the endless efforts and dedication they put in for organizational growth.

Mr. RP Singh, CEO of Seasia Group of Companies™ decided to appreciate the efforts and gifted luxury cars to five leaders of the organization- Ganesh Verma (CTO, Seasia Group of Companies™), Kamal Thakur (CEO, Cerebrum Infotech™), Yashu Kapila (CEO, Bugraptors™), Ramanjeet Singh (Senior Manager, Seasia Group of Companies™), and Jatinder Bawa (AVP, Seasia Group of Companies™).

The thought leaders have not only impressed the organization with their dedication and efforts throughout the COVID-19 phase, but they also remained proactive to stabilize every business operation, ensured healthy communication with their team and clients without any communication gap and impressed the global clientele with on-time deliveries and superior outputs, when the entire workforce was operating remotely.

Besides gifting luxury cars as a token of appreciation, the event also emphasized planning futuristic business strategies and holding a brainstorming session where the thought leaders and other members of Seasia Group of Companies™ gathered to discuss the business growth roadmap for the next one year.

With the ongoing support, dedication, efforts, and innovative ideas during these tough times, the leaders succeeded in bringing 40% business growth to Seasia Group of Companies™ while most businesses were having a tough time surviving in the market during the COVID-19 era. Seasia Group of Companies™ is all geared up to set new benchmarks in the digital ecosystem with the ongoing dedication and innovation of the thought leaders and the entire workforce.
