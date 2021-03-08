Folsom, California Inventory Professional Achieves Industry Designation

Press Releases National Inventory Certification Association Press Release

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Cynthia Breazeale for achieving the Certified Inventory Specialist designation.

Folsom, CA, March 08, 2021 --



To earn the CIS designation, Ms. Breazeale successfully completed industry-specific courses developed by NICA, agreed to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and accumulated the required number of Continuing Education Units. She then passed the Certification Exam, which is the final step in achieving this designation.



There is a growing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one’s personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.



Having an industry certification is not required for the contents inventory industry. However, choosing to invest in continuing education shows a desire to learn and excel as an inventory professional. Earning these credentials informs clients that Ms. Breazeale has gone the extra mile to ensure that she provides quality inventory services for homeowners, renters, and business owners.



The key reason for entering this industry is summed up nicely by her: “The emotional toll resulting from tragic events eclipses the ability for a person to recall the sum total of the contents of their home or business. As a result, the insurance settlement process is slowed significantly and often falls far short of replacing hard-earned possessions.”



Based in Folsom, California, Trusted Inventory provides residential and business asset inventory services in northern California. For more information, visit https://www.trustedinventory.com.



About National Inventory Certification Association



