Private Placement Markets Sets April 1st as Its Launch Date for Its EquityLock Value Protection Program

Steve Muehler of Private Placement Markets today announced that the firm has set April 1st as its official Launch date for its revamped EquityLock Residential & EquityLock Commercial Value Protection Programs.

Los Angeles, CA, March 07, 2021 --(



Steve Muehler stated, “With the job numbers today and the first real glimpse of real data showing a true economic recovery, and with the vaccine penetration not just here in the United States, but around the world, coupled with the fact that the U.S. Housing Market is currently experiencing a severe housing shortage, all these elements along with other data has given us the raw data needed to put the EquityLock Value Protection Plan Programs back onto the market. Obviously this is a tentative date, we have to keep tabs on the current local, regional, national and global market conditions and the reopen may come with areas where the products are not offered due to local real estate market conditions, but a large scale rollout is planned for April 1st, 2021 at this time.”



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:

· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com

· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com

· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com

· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com

· Commercial Insurance: www.PPMCommercialInsurance.com

· Bail Bonds / Immigration Bonds: www.MuleHairBail.com

· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com

· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com



Additional Online Resources:

About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



