Vac-Con Releases New Sewer Jet Trailer Machines

The VJ375 and VJ750 modernize the VecJet portfolio of trailer-mounted sewer jetting machines available through Vac-Con.

Green Cove Springs, FL, March 07, 2021 --



The all-new VJ375 and VJ750 feature a low-profile silhouette and various configurations. Operators choose from a single-axle, 375-gallon water capacity or a tandem-axle, 750-gallon water capacity, available with either gas or diesel engine.



Standard features include a rotating hose reel with 500-feet of sewer hose, hydraulic feed and retract with manual swivel, and an electronic, weather-proof control panel just to name a few. The VJ375 and VJ750 are designed for optimal operator productivity at the manhole jetting sewer, storm, and catch basin lines.



Models are available at 18 gpm @ 4,000 PSI, 30 gpm @ 3,000 PSI, or 40 gpm @ 2,000 psi with tier 4 diesel engines. Option content includes a range of gas engine configurations, wireless remote, anti-freeze tank system for cold weather use, and various lighting options.



“The all-new VecJet VJ375 and VJ750 will compete head-to-head with a range of products in the market,” said Bryce Rieger, National Sales Manager. “The difference is that Vac-Con is a brand that is well-established and recognized in the industry as a sewer jetting expert. That’s what we know and that’s what we do. The VecJet series will provide customers with a portable, economical, and productive unit that can support any fleet or municipality size.”



The VecJet VJ375 and VJ750 are available through the exclusive Vac-Con dealer network now in both trailer and truck-mounted configurations. To find your local dealer, visit https://vac-con.com/dealer-search/.



About Vac-Con®

Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 9,000 custom-built truck-mounted machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our goal is to design and actualize the most powerful and reliable machines in the industry, taking care of our customers’ needs now. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world, ensuring More Power To You. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.



About Vector Technologies, Ltd.

Established in 1976, Vector Technologies is a manufacturer of custom-designed and built trailer and skid-mounted vacuum equipment for a range of industrial applications. Vector products can be found around the world in shipyards, mines, railyards, mills, oil fields and other industrial job sites. Vector is a wholly owned subsidiary of Holden Industries, Inc., a 100% employee-owned company. For more information, visit www.vector-vacuums.com.

About Holden Industries, Inc.



Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers, and developing innovative and cost-effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.



Caroline Brown

904-284-4200



vac-con.com

Marketing Manager



