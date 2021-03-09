Explain Ninja is Among the Leaders in Explainer Video Production on Clutch

Press Releases Explain Ninja Press Release

Explain Ninja, a Warsaw-based animation studio, appeared among the leaders in explainer video production on Clutch ranking.

Navigating the explainer video production market might be challenging for businesses that are new to this industry. That’s why they usually turn to authoritative resources such as Clutch to find a reliable video partner among the best service providers available for hire in 2021. Recently, Clutch has updated its Leaders Matrix, in which Explain Ninja, an animation production studio, has appeared as one of the top video production companies in Poland for March 2021.



Leadership in Animation Production



Explain Ninja is a 2D and 3D animation video production company headquartered in Warsaw, Poland. Since its incorporation in 2013, the studio has served hundreds of clients worldwide, including startups, small businesses and leading brands like Google, Atlassian, Rolls Royce, Bolt, Codio and other world-known names. The studio constantly ranks among the leading animated video production companies in Poland and is repeatedly named one of the top animation companies in the world.



Video Production Service Suite



Explain Ninja offers a full suite of animation production services that spans scriptwriting, storyboarding, illustration, animation, voice-over, and sound design. The competitive advantage of Explain Ninja is its large network of voice artists all over the world. The company can help the client connect to any professional and choose the voice of any language, dialect and gender. The high quality, fair prices and professionalism of Explain Ninja are confirmed by dozens of positive reviews left by previous clients on Clutch, GoodFirms and other platforms.



