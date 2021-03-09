Design Warp Launches Unlimited Graphic Design Service

Press Releases Design Warp Press Release

Service offers users unlimited graphic design requests and unlimited revisions for a flat monthly rate.

Rather than paying per project, or per hour, and going through the hassle and difficulty of hiring either freelancers or graphic designer employees, Design Warp’s services are simply billed on a monthly basis like a subscription, but without any contracts.



These services allow businesses to freely utilize their own dedicated designer to not only get their graphic design work done, but also utilize the service in creative new ways, such as scheduling design requests to create daily social media posts, blog images, email graphics and more.



Businesses that are currently paying exorbitant amounts to employees or freelancers can save on their expenditure substantially. The average in-hour graphic designer in the United States costs the business about $45,000 per year, but plans from Design Warp start at just $449 per month.



“This type of service changes everything for startups. In one place, they can get all their branding and materials done, as well as ongoing promotion and social media graphics, and even core business activities depending on the industry,” says Dean Carmichael, one of the founders at Design Warp.



These unique plans include:



- Unlimited graphic design requests and revisions

- A dedicated designer and project manager

- Fast turnaround times; in most cases just one business day

- Flat monthly rate, no contracts, and a 30-day, 100% money-back guarantee



All three plans are available now, at $449 per month, $549 per month and $899 per month. For more information on Design Warp’s unlimited graphics offerings, visit http://designwarp.co or a book a personal demo at http://designwarp.co/book-demo/



Dean Carmichael

1-647-478-7879



https://DesignWarp.co



