Dr. Richard Konteh Proposes a Vigorous Gender Equality Plan for Sierra Leone

Dr. Richard Konteh’s Unifier Campaign is big on social reforms. D-Unifier is a movement that seeks to change the social and political landscape in Sierra Leone. Dr. Konteh is particularly concerned about injustice - be it social, economic, political, legal or tribal. “We believe sustainable poverty alleviation is possible in Sierra Leone only when greater equity among all the population groups is achieved,” Dr. Konteh affirmed. D-Unifier is helping to shape a poverty-free and socially-just Sierra Leonean society. Freetown, Sierra Leone, March 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Dr. Richard Konteh of the All People’s Congress Party (APC), and Flagbearer contender proposes a vigorous gender equality plan in employment, access to finance, health and education as vital to ensuring prosperity in communities.On his official campaign website, www.richardkonteh.com, the unassuming educator, public servant and development planner laid out his vision for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment. Dr. Konteh said his vision is a step in the right direction for a prosperous and peaceful nation in which women, girls, men, and boys enjoy equal economic, social, cultural, civil, and political rights, and are equally empowered to secure better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities.“I am committed to empowering women and girls across the country to advance communities on the Journey to Self-Reliance because we know no country can succeed if it excludes the talents and voices of half its population. Ensuring women and girls can reach their full potential in our society is critical not only to attain gender equality and women’s empowerment, but also to meet sustainable development outcomes,” Dr. Konteh ascertained. Under this Policy, Dr. Richard Konteh mentioned he will invest in supporting gender equality and women’s empowerment with the aim to achieve strategic objectives and increase self-reliance.​Dr. Richard Konteh’s Unifier Campaign is big on social reforms. D-Unifier is a movement that seeks to change the social and political landscape in Sierra Leone. Dr. Konteh is particularly concerned about injustice - be it social, economic, political, legal or tribal. “We believe sustainable poverty alleviation is possible in Sierra Leone only when greater equity among all the population groups is achieved,” Dr. Konteh affirmed. D-Unifier is helping to shape a poverty-free and socially-just Sierra Leonean society. Contact Information Richard Konteh 2023

