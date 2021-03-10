Smart Selling Guru Launches Entrepreneur Bootcamp to Support Small Business & Entrepreneurs

Many individuals that Smart Selling Guru supports are looking to be entrepreneurs. Their introduction, how they network, the sales process, goal setting, leadership & mindset are all vital. Their 6-week Entrepreneur Bootcamp can help entrepreneurs learn basic yet vital skills.

Smart Selling Guru (SSG) launched their Entrepreneur Bootcamp this week. Utilizing over 15 years of successful Small Business Ownership and Relationship Management Experience, Smart Selling Guru is aiming to help others make the most of their opportunities. SSG began nearly 15 years ago as Dees Catering, a full-service catering company based within the Silicon Valley. Over time, other organizations approached Dees Catering and asked for advice in growing their programs as well. By supporting others, Smart Selling Guru was born.

At present, the team at SSG has supported 1000's of other entrepreneurs and small business owners through teaching Networking, Selling, Leadership, Goal Setting & Mindset. The team has also presented at conferences across the United States and has focused on ensuring small business owners have sound fundamental skills. The 6-week boot camp offers attendees lessons that will have an immediate impact on their endeavors.

If you are looking to start your own business or even wanting to bring an entrepreneurial spirit to your leadership and management of your current team, SSG can assist.