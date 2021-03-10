bd4travel Scales Up Expansion in the Americas

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases bd4travel Press Release

AI-driven data specialist expands presence and infrastructure to facilitate personalisation drive across the industry with new hires.

Having recently signed partnerships with the European subsidiary of Hilton and Europcar, bd4travel enables brands to provide personalised shopping experiences to effectively engage with consumers in real-time. The company’s roster includes leading travel brands Emirates Airlines, Expedia, easyJet Holidays, HolidayCheck, TravelRepublic and TUI.



With the backing of the dnata Group, bd4travel has expanded its global presence by announcing Amy Devlaliwalla as Vice President, The Americas, focusing on the travel companies in the region with our AI-driven retail experiences. Based in Washington DC, Devlaliwalla strengthens bd4travel’s local expertise and presence in the Americas. Her career spans twenty years in travel and tourism, having worked with leading technology platforms such as Sojern, Sabre Hospitality Solutions, Amadeus and Nor1, plus global hospitality brands Hard Rock Cafe International, Caesars Entertainment and Hilton.



“bd4travel’s AI-driven profiling delivers real-time insights that enable personalized shopping experiences for the travel industry,” says Devlaliwalla. “We are poised perfectly to answer that need as travel returns stronger from the pandemic. Companies are making sizable investments in digital transformation and seeking partners that can provide actionable insights to serve the most engaging yet highly converting experiences. We have seen that this experience optimization really benefits our clients’ bottomline and we believe we can yield the same results with travel partners in the Americas.”



Additionally, the company reinforced its international infrastructure by implementing Cloud-computing services from Microsoft Azure employing local data centers in the US and the Middle East to ensure optimal performance for bd4travel clients in these markets. The company also plans to further expand its project management and product development teams, anticipating a 20% growth in headcount by the end of 2021.



“While the pandemic has been a hard blow to all travel businesses, the surge in digital transformation across all markets is driving demand for intelligent data-led solutions,” said Andy Owen-Jones, CEO and Co-founder, bd4travel. “Travel companies need to remain agile yet responsive to market changes and short-term demand patterns, with a great need to interpret first party data and to respond in real-time to customers needs and requirements. Our technology optimises the traveller’s online experience, increasing engagement and conversion. We are excited by the opportunities for our customers as we scale our operations.”



bd4travel will be exhibiting at this year’s virtual ITB Berlin Now (9th to 12th March 2021), where participants can experience its offering and discover how leading travel industry names are adopting AI-driven personalisation. Join the Data Talks presentation delivered by Co-founder and CEO Andy Owen-Jones at 11.35am CET on Friday 12th March 2021. The session will be followed by an interview with Phocuswright’s Managing Director Pete Comeau.



