Technimove Introduces Technical Services Focused on Infrastructure and Networking

Technimove today announced the launch of their Networking and Infrastructure Professional Services to accelerate their customer's digital transformation projects.

London, United Kingdom, March 10, 2021 --(



Technimove’s Infrastructure & Networking services help clients by providing a complete, end-to-end solution to deliver the business outcomes they need from their technical projects.



These Professional Services offer a full range of solutions from consultation and design to configuration, delivery, and ongoing management; that enhance and extend our client’s operations, delivering tangible business benefit.



These services allow IT managers to reduce risk while achieving capability and delivery assurance. Technimove is introducing a channel partner programme to accelerate service awareness among its core customer base.



Nick Westall, Technimove’s CTO says, “We believe our services address a major need in the market that many vendors have failed to deliver efficiently. Technimove have been supporting the digital transformation landscape for two decades, and we feel these services are a natural progression of our capabilities.”



While Ochea Ikpa, Technimove’s CEO said, “As an organisation, we are all about growth. Two decades of enabling digital transformation as a market leader were possible thanks to our exceptionally skilled and talented technical resources.



“Now we want to become enablers of growth by supporting our clients with technical resources that help them achieve their growth and strategic ambitions. We aim to provide the right resource, at the right place, at the right time. We want our clients to have the peace of mind knowing they can always rely upon us to support them.”



Features and benefits of Technimove’s services include.



- Value with Delivery Assurance



- Project Managed Approach



- Scalability & Future Proofing



Both these professional services will be available starting 10th March 2021. For more information on Infrastructure and Networking Services, please visit the Technimove webpage.



About Technimove:

Akshay Raj

+442086868800



https://www.technimove.com



