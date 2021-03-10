Carina Fleckner, Personal Branding Photographer and Owner of Carina Fleckner Photography, to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on March 10th, 2021 at 12 p.m. pst

San Diego, CA, March 10, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace welcomes a new guest – Carina Fleckner. Fleckner is a personal branding photographer and owner of Carina Fleckner Photography. Fleckner helps driven entrepreneurs transform their vision into reality through on-brand images that empower them to discover the best version of themselves in order to create a thriving business and a life they love. She believes that everyone has a superpower and the work they do can positively impact other people's lives. That's why her mission is to help others build their confidence to show up and do what they were born to do.
On March 10th, 2021 Fleckner will be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace sharing how to put your best face forward (literally), providing headshot & self-photography tips and giving away some incredible giveaways, including a Self-photography 101 Sheet and a download to free guide to plan a self-photo shoot (outfits, props, locations, etc.)
"Hiding behind your logo or products because you lack confidence to be in front of a camera does not serve you and can cost your dreams,” says Fleckner. “Investing in yourself and your business is not only a necessary step for greatness, but it’s also a celebration of the shift to a more abundant mindset."
Plus while she was in the GOLDen chair she will answer these key questions about her GOLDen attributes:
Who she is - what makes her GOLD, a Genuine Original, Loving, Dreamer
What she does - how she shares her GOLDen attributes
and Why she do what she does - how sharing her GOLD light brings out the GOLD in others
GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.Peace to
Connect transformation seekers and high-achievers
Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose
Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams
Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and strategies to make their success inevitable
And much, much more
To connect with featured guest, Carina Fleckner, visit @carinafleckner_photography on IG or https://www.carinaflecknerphotography.com/
About doc.Peace
Dr. Peace Uche is doc.Peace, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.
Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts create an online offer, craft their signature talk & share their compelling message on any platform to grow their business organically.
doc.Peace envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."
