Acantho Achieved the TIA-942 Rated 3 Facilities Certification in Italy

Bologna, Italy, March 16, 2021 --



Acantho is providing topnotch services and it wanted the most comprehensive and high-quality global data centre certification. The TIA-942 certification is a global accredited quality standard for data centre facilities. It is the world’s most-complete and most-followed data centre facility design and build standard. It also stands out as the only data centre standard with an official accreditation scheme to ensure the quality of the audits and authenticity of the issued certificates. Acantho appointed EPI as its auditor. Being a Certification Body which is also a TIA Conformity Assessment Body, EPI has performed the most TIA-942 audits in the world.



Acantho aims for excellence and this is confirmed by the rigorous quality certifications roadmap that Acantho has undertaken, achieved and planned in the near future. Acantho’s ultimate goal is to ensure the continuity of its customers’ business operations. Acantho provides true transparency to its customer with certifications to international, available and recognized standards and schemes.



Roberto Privitera, Head of Business Development said, “The TIA certification is part of a broader roadmap such as ISO 9001, 27001, 27017, 27018 and we are working for the next challenges in the data security field that we want to pursue soon.” Roberto added, “We are also placing high emphasis on energy efficiency. For several years now, Acantho has been using only electricity produced from renewable sources and we are still pursuing alternatives to further increase energy efficiency.”



Edward van Leent, Chairman and CEO of EPI Group of Companies, said, “The TIA-942 Rated 3 certification is an independent validation that Acantho’s data centre has been designed to the most comprehensive data centre facility standard and all critical aspects have been taken into account. It is our pleasure to award them this certificate, which they fully deserve.”



Contact Information EPI

Paige Fong

+65 – 6733 5900

www.epi-ap.com

Paige Fong

+65 – 6733 5900



www.epi-ap.com



