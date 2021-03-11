Care Resource and Florida Justice Center Partner to Serve Returning Citizens

Press Releases Florida Justice Center Press Release

Organizations work together to provide health services to justice-involved people in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties.

Oakland Park, FL, March 11, 2021 --(



Care Resource is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) with three locations in Miami-Dade and one in Broward County. Some of the many services that Care Resource will provide to Florida Justice Center clients include comprehensive primary healthcare services that include health screenings (HIV, HCV, STI), behavioral health care, chronic disease management, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, dental and HIV/AIDS medical care, pharmacy, linkage, peer support, substance abuse outpatient services, mental health outpatient services, linkage, housing and medical case management.



Studies have shown that lack of access to physical, mental, and substance abuse treatment have a dramatic effect on rates of re-arrest for those recently released from prison. This three-year agreement creates a pipeline for the recently incarcerated to have a healthier life and a better chance at avoiding re-arrest and re-incarceration. The linkage with mental health services has the potential to lower recidivism rates by over ten percent.



"This is a life-changing partnership for hundreds of people each year who would otherwise lack access to basic medical, substance abuse, and mental health services," said FLJC Executive Director Jonathan Bleiweiss. "We are one step closer to addressing all the immediate needs of returning citizens in South Florida."



Those interested in receiving reentry services should request assistance at www.FLJC.org or call 954-758-7555.



About Florida Justice Center

FLJC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is the first and only legal aid organization authorized by the Florida Supreme Court to provide criminal legal assistance. FLJC is dedicated to reducing incarceration rates in Florida using a holistic approach that combines legal, social, and mental health services. As a ground-breaking and rapidly growing organization, the FLJC team hopes that its success grows with each additional supporter.



3469 N Dixie Hwy.

Oakland Park, FL 33334

(954) 758-7555

media@fljc.org

Jonathan Bleiweiss

(954) 758-7555



https://www.fljc.org



