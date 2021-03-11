Press Releases Nancy Phillips Associates Press Release

Receive press releases from Nancy Phillips Associates: By Email RSS Feeds: Nancy Phillips Associates Announces the Sale of Bennington Subaru to Lundgren Automotive Group

Nancy Phillips Associates is pleased to announce the sale of Bennington Subaru owned by Abel Toll of Autosaver Group to Barry Lundgren and Patrick Lundgren of Lundgren Automotive Group.

Exeter, NH, March 11, 2021 --(



This is the 15th transaction facilitated by Nancy Phillips Associates for Autosaver Group. The group has recently expanded its dealership holdings in the Northern New England sector with the addition of two new dealerships near its headquarters and this sale allows the company to focus on further growth in its primary market area.



The new name of the dealership is Lundgren Subaru of Bennington.



Nancy Phillips Associates is dedicated to providing comprehensive and highly personalized professional brokerage, valuation and consulting services for franchised automobile dealerships. Our business philosophy is based on integrity and discretion and our mission has always been to protect and represent the best interests of every client. Exeter, NH, March 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Nancy Phillips Associates has orchestrated multiple transactions for Lundgren Automotive Group, whose holdings include one of the top performing Honda dealerships in New England. The addition of the very desirable Subaru franchise extends the group’s influence in the Western Massachusetts and Southern Vermont market regions.This is the 15th transaction facilitated by Nancy Phillips Associates for Autosaver Group. The group has recently expanded its dealership holdings in the Northern New England sector with the addition of two new dealerships near its headquarters and this sale allows the company to focus on further growth in its primary market area.The new name of the dealership is Lundgren Subaru of Bennington.Nancy Phillips Associates is dedicated to providing comprehensive and highly personalized professional brokerage, valuation and consulting services for franchised automobile dealerships. Our business philosophy is based on integrity and discretion and our mission has always been to protect and represent the best interests of every client. Contact Information Nancy Phillips Associates

Carrie Forbes

603-658-0004



www.nancyphillips.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Nancy Phillips Associates