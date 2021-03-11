Nancy Phillips Associates Announces the Sale of Bennington Subaru to Lundgren Automotive Group

Exeter, NH, March 11, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Nancy Phillips Associates has orchestrated multiple transactions for Lundgren Automotive Group, whose holdings include one of the top performing Honda dealerships in New England. The addition of the very desirable Subaru franchise extends the group’s influence in the Western Massachusetts and Southern Vermont market regions.
This is the 15th transaction facilitated by Nancy Phillips Associates for Autosaver Group. The group has recently expanded its dealership holdings in the Northern New England sector with the addition of two new dealerships near its headquarters and this sale allows the company to focus on further growth in its primary market area.
The new name of the dealership is Lundgren Subaru of Bennington.
