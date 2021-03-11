PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Nancy Phillips Associates

Press Release

Receive press releases from Nancy Phillips Associates: By Email RSS Feeds:

Nancy Phillips Associates Announces the Sale of Bennington Subaru to Lundgren Automotive Group


Nancy Phillips Associates is pleased to announce the sale of Bennington Subaru owned by Abel Toll of Autosaver Group to Barry Lundgren and Patrick Lundgren of Lundgren Automotive Group.

Exeter, NH, March 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Phillips Associates has orchestrated multiple transactions for Lundgren Automotive Group, whose holdings include one of the top performing Honda dealerships in New England. The addition of the very desirable Subaru franchise extends the group’s influence in the Western Massachusetts and Southern Vermont market regions.

This is the 15th transaction facilitated by Nancy Phillips Associates for Autosaver Group. The group has recently expanded its dealership holdings in the Northern New England sector with the addition of two new dealerships near its headquarters and this sale allows the company to focus on further growth in its primary market area.

The new name of the dealership is Lundgren Subaru of Bennington.

Nancy Phillips Associates is dedicated to providing comprehensive and highly personalized professional brokerage, valuation and consulting services for franchised automobile dealerships. Our business philosophy is based on integrity and discretion and our mission has always been to protect and represent the best interests of every client.
Contact Information
Nancy Phillips Associates
Carrie Forbes
603-658-0004
Contact
www.nancyphillips.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Nancy Phillips Associates
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help