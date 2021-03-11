Premium Silk Mask Brand UNCU London to Redefine Luxury with Launch of New Sleepwear and Self-Care Line

Press Releases UNCU London Press Release

London, United Kingdom, March 11, 2021 --(



Mulberry Silk has long been the beauty industry’s best kept secret, with everything from silk pillowcases to eye masks and hair wraps taking the market by storm. UNCU London exclusively uses 6A Grade Luxury 22-momme 100% Mulberry Silk across all its products, helping consumers combat the problems associated with low quality bedding, heavy fabric masks and substandard hair products.



Ready for something new after the success of silk masks and hair accessories sold during the pandemic, UNCU Founder, Eliis Ashley Ruus, comments:



“At UNCU London, we always look to luxury as a way of standing out. Silk, and particularly the high quality Mulberry Silk we use, is a natural way to optimise healthy skin, smooth hair and great sleep – all things we believe the modern woman deserves.”



Existing reviews support UNCU London’s brand promise, with one user stating:



“I’ve already placed orders. Love all the products! Even my husband loves your products, he stole my silk mask and is constantly reminding me that I should have got him one as well.”



UNCU London was founded during the pandemic with the aim of supporting in style, outfitting customers in and around London with sleek silk masks and hair accessories – using the finest materials and designs to provide breathability, style and a perfect fit every time.



