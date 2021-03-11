Harrison Latham Pledges 1%

Press Releases Harrison Latham Press Release

Harrison Latham Joins the Pledge 1% Movement and Pledges to Donate 1% of Time, Product, and Profit to the Community.

Lima, OH, March 11, 2021 --(



Harrison Latham is committed to funding and supporting community and global projects that defend human and civil rights, eliminate prejudice and discrimination, support relief for vulnerable populations, and advance education.



Harrison Latham is joining an impressive network of companies across the globe that have committed to philanthropic efforts and leadership through the Pledge 1% movement.



According to Aimee Bucher, Founder and CEO of Harrison Latham, “Harrison Latham is proud to join the Pledge 1% community. We are passionate about giving back to our local and global community in ways that make our world a better place for everyone. Joining the Pledge 1% community formalizes our dedication to corporate philanthropy and giving.”



Harrison Latham encourages other companies to join the Pledge 1% community and leverage their business as a force for good.



About Harrison Latham

Harrison Latham is a US-based company dedicated to creating happier workplaces across the globe. Recognizing the incredible, powerful impact of employee happiness, Harrison Latham is transforming the global corporate world into one where employee happiness is a standard measure of success. Learn more about Harrison Latham at harrisonlatham.com.



About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is a global movement that inspires, educates, and empowers every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 12,000 members in 100+ countries have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite half a billion dollars in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1% and to take the pledge, visit pledge1percent.org.

Aimee Bucher

+1-419-234-6971



https://harrisonlatham.com



