John Campbell Joins CENTURY 21 Thomas Team

Campbell spent over 20 years as a collegiate soccer coach. He said many of the skills from coaching carry over to his real estate career. “Hard work, teamwork, and honesty are the foundations I built my (athletic) programs on. I now bring these same ideals to real estate! I’m proud to help guide others through the entire process of buying, selling, or investing in a home,” stated Campbell.



He attributes his love of real estate and helping others reach their goals to his own interest in being a real estate investor. He and his wife reside in North Myrtle Beach.



“We are excited to have John as an energetic part of the CENTURY 21 Thomas team,” said Teddy Smith, sales manager. “His sincere desire to want to help others with their dreams and goals perfectly aligns with the mission of our agency.”



About CENTURY 21 Thomas

CENTURY 21 Thomas, established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach.



