Red Metric Law CEO, Attorney Daniel Vaswani Releases Youtube Video About New Laws in California Pertaining to Early Termination of Probation Penal Code 1203.3

Red Metric Law is a criminal defense law firm headquartered in Hayward, CA with offices in Oakland, San Jose, Manteca, and Walnut Creek. The firm focuses on cases all over the San Francisco Bay Area regarding DUI, domestic violence, theft, gun and drug charges. Recently, CEO Daniel Vaswani released a YouTube video discussing new California laws that allow the possibility of early termination of probation for misdemeanors and felonies.

The firm regularly releases YouTube videos about current events in law. A quick glance at their Youtube (/RedMetricLaw) page informs the viewer of changes in laws, and the role of law in political and social events, amongst other topics.



Today, Lead attorney Daniel Vaswani released a video discussing changes in California laws that gives rise to the possibility of decreasing the length of probation periods for both misdemeanors and felonies.



"In the old days, probation was usually 3-5 years on a felony and about 2-3 years on a misdemeanor - well that's no longer true," says Mr. Vaswani.



He continues, "Now, there are other options available... What's happened now, the laws changed. With changes in the law, people can petition the court to modify their sentences to reflect a shortened probationary period. In most situations what that could mean is that a misdemeanor could have a 1 year probationary grant instead of the 3 years probation that is was. That's very helpful because what that could mean is that you could terminate your probation early and potentially expunge your conviction off your record."



Next, Mr. Vaswani explains why this is important.



"Potentially, if you get in trouble after your probationary period expires, you have the benefit of not having a probation violation. That's helpful because in most felony probation violations, judges often insist that the person who got arrested while on felony probation stay in custody during the pendency of the case- the court can proceed without giving the individual the option of bail," he says.



Mr. Vaswani then asserts Red Metric Law is highly-knowledgeable about the changes in the law and well-equipped to assist people who are currently on probation.



For a free consultation please call 1-8338-NO-JAIL or email info@redmetric.com



www.RedMetric.com



Red Metric Law Office Locations:



-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541



-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607



-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336



-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110



Cristina Becerra

1-510-999-5879



www.redmetric.com



