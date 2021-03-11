Red Metric Law CEO, Attorney Daniel Vaswani Releases Youtube Video About New Laws in California Pertaining to Early Termination of Probation Penal Code 1203.3

Hayward, CA, March 11, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Red Metric Law is a criminal defense firm led by attorney Daniel Vaswani. With offices in Hayward, Oakland, Manteca, San Jose, and Walnut Creek, the firm is quickly becoming a household name in courts all over the San Francisco Bay Area. The firm focuses on cases regarding DUI, domestic violence, theft, gun and drug charges.
The firm regularly releases YouTube videos about current events in law. A quick glance at their Youtube (/RedMetricLaw) page informs the viewer of changes in laws, and the role of law in political and social events, amongst other topics.
Today, Lead attorney Daniel Vaswani released a video discussing changes in California laws that gives rise to the possibility of decreasing the length of probation periods for both misdemeanors and felonies.
"In the old days, probation was usually 3-5 years on a felony and about 2-3 years on a misdemeanor - well that's no longer true," says Mr. Vaswani.
He continues, "Now, there are other options available... What's happened now, the laws changed. With changes in the law, people can petition the court to modify their sentences to reflect a shortened probationary period. In most situations what that could mean is that a misdemeanor could have a 1 year probationary grant instead of the 3 years probation that is was. That's very helpful because what that could mean is that you could terminate your probation early and potentially expunge your conviction off your record."
Next, Mr. Vaswani explains why this is important.
"Potentially, if you get in trouble after your probationary period expires, you have the benefit of not having a probation violation. That's helpful because in most felony probation violations, judges often insist that the person who got arrested while on felony probation stay in custody during the pendency of the case- the court can proceed without giving the individual the option of bail," he says.
Mr. Vaswani then asserts Red Metric Law is highly-knowledgeable about the changes in the law and well-equipped to assist people who are currently on probation.
