MedAware Systems Adds Social Media to Its Medical Device Surveillance Service

Boulder, CO, March 11, 2021 --(



SOHInfo monitors government regulatory adverse event databases as well as relevant data from the published literature. It now includes social media surveillance to provide complete monitoring of clients’ products. The platform offers comprehensive visibility and active alerts across all three major platforms, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter. Social Media posts are classified by positive and negative comments, malfunctions, general chatter, mentions of competitive products, and other key components. This new functionality supports both FDA and MDR post market vigilance requirements.



At-a-glance charts and tables quickly reveal overall activity by products and by comment type to deliver insight into social media reporting trends.



“With Social Media surveillance, SOHInfo’s suite of data and analytics now provides a complete picture of our clients’ products. This breadth and depth of data and analysis is unprecedented in a single application, elevating SOHInfo to a substantial product management and monitoring tool,” said William Kent, President and COO. He continued: “Clients are able to configure charts, graphs, and tables to create a fully customized dashboard. By coupling event reporting from all sources with complete data on outcomes and adverse events from the published literature, granular to specific cohort and application settings, insights on drugs and medical devices are amplified considerably.” See www.sohinfo.com for more information.



About MedAware Systems, Inc.

Michael Willis

720-548-1280



www.medawaresystems.com



