Michael Lasinski, Senior Managing Director, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Standard-Essential Patent (SEP) Litigation Live Webcast

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Michael Lasinski, Senior Managing Director, Ankura Consulting Group, LLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “Standard-Essential Patent (SEP) Litigation: Key Considerations and Legal Issues.” This event is scheduled for April 08, 2021 at 12:00 pm (ET). For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/standard-essential-patent-sep-litigation-cle/

Michael is a past President of the Licensing Executives Society – United States and Canada (LES). LES is one of the country’s largest intellectual property licensing trade organizations. He currently serves on the LES International’s board as its treasurer. He is a past Division Chair of the American Bar Association’s IP Section. He is a former Chair of the Valuation and Taxation Committee of LES and a former Vice Chair of the Intellectual Property Owners Association’s Valuation and Taxation Committee. He was also named one of the World’s 250 Leading IP Strategists by Intellectual Asset Magazine.



Ankura is a business advisory and expert services firm defined by how we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today’s ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results.

The Standard Essential Patent (SEP) litigation landscape continues to evolve as years pass. Interestingly, its interplay with other legal areas presents unique challenges for businesses and patent owners. Thus, practitioners are faced with significant hurdles in seeking claims based on FRAND and SEP infringements. These difficulties make it vital for patent attorneys and brand managers to keep abreast of the latest developments and policy changes to ensure sound compliance.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and professionals assembled by The Knowledge Group as they provide a roadmap of the emerging issues and recent court rulings surrounding SEP litigation. Speakers, among other things, will discuss practical tips and strategies to mitigate the risks of patent damages.



Latest Developments in SEP Litigation

Potentials and Opportunities

Managing Issues and Challenges

Notable Court Rulings

Best Compliance Practices

What Lies Ahead



Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



About Michael Lasinski - Mr. Lasinski has been retained to provide expert testimony in federal, state, tax, bankruptcy, International Trade, arbitration, and international proceedings. He has worked on behalf of both licensees and licensors in Fair Reasonable And Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) negotiations, litigations and arbitrations throughout the world. He has been retained by both taxpayers and the IRS to determine intellectual property value and royalty rates in transfer pricing and other tax-related transactions. While Michael's analyses vary from case-to-case he has quantified lost profits, unjust enrichment, price erosion, reasonable royalty (including FRAND portfolio rates), diminished business value as well as other forms of economic damages.

