Small Satellites 2021 to Feature Briefings on the United States’ Small Satellite Capabilities, Updates and Opportunities

)-- As the space economy advances and matures, it is clear that small satellite constellations represent a significant and enduring part of future satellite capability.
As such, nations around the world are developing their small satellite capabilities at pace, including the USA, which continues to push for a dynamic, agile and innovative government space enterprise that moves at EPIC SPEED through rapid procurement and acquisition.
With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that a number of stakeholders from across the US, including The Aerospace Corporation, NASA and the US Air Force, are on the agenda for Small Satellites 2021 to discuss a range of topics, including regulations, prototyping, market trends, opportunities and more.
The conference will take place online as a virtual event on 26th – 27th April 2021. To register or find out more, interested parties should visit: http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom13
US Presentations will include:
1) NASA's Small Spacecraft Technology Program: Pushing the Boundaries of Technology
Mr Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASA
2) Applications for Small & Cube Satellites
Mrs Charlene Jacka, Branch Chief Engineer, Small Satellite Portfolio, AFRL, US Air Force
3) Data, Networking and Security in Space
Mr Tyler Diaz, CEO, Stara Space
4) Small Satellite Market Trends & Opportunities for the Space Industry
Mr Claude Rousseau, Research Director, Northern Sky Research (NSR)
5) Driving Go Fast Efforts Across the Enterprise
Captain Jacob Singleton, Space Innovation Lead, CIS Division, Dstl/US Air Force and
Mr Rich Burchfield, Executive Director, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation
6) Prototyping at Aerospace's xLab
Dr Richard Welle, Senior Scientist, xLab, The Aerospace Corporation
7) Satellite Regulation in the New Space Era
Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications Commission
8) Risk and Insurance Landscape for Small Satellites – Emerging Opportunities and New Paradigms for Managing Risk
Mr Tim Rush, Senior VP, Gallagher Aerospace
The full speaker line-up and conference agenda can be viewed online at http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom13
Small Satellites Conference
26th – 27th April 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Sponsored by CONTEC and Desktop Engineering
