Small Satellites 2021 to Feature Briefings on the United States’ Small Satellite Capabilities, Updates and Opportunities

SMI reports: Small Satellites 2021 will feature a range of presentations from US experts, including NASA, US Air Force, The Aerospace Corporation and more.

As such, nations around the world are developing their small satellite capabilities at pace, including the USA, which continues to push for a dynamic, agile and innovative government space enterprise that moves at EPIC SPEED through rapid procurement and acquisition.



With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that a number of stakeholders from across the US, including The Aerospace Corporation, NASA and the US Air Force, are on the agenda for Small Satellites 2021 to discuss a range of topics, including regulations, prototyping, market trends, opportunities and more.



The conference will take place online as a virtual event on 26th – 27th April 2021. To register or find out more, interested parties should visit: http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom13



US Presentations will include:



1) NASA's Small Spacecraft Technology Program: Pushing the Boundaries of Technology

Mr Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASA



2) Applications for Small & Cube Satellites

Mrs Charlene Jacka, Branch Chief Engineer, Small Satellite Portfolio, AFRL, US Air Force



3) Data, Networking and Security in Space

Mr Tyler Diaz, CEO, Stara Space



4) Small Satellite Market Trends & Opportunities for the Space Industry

Mr Claude Rousseau, Research Director, Northern Sky Research (NSR)



5) Driving Go Fast Efforts Across the Enterprise

Captain Jacob Singleton, Space Innovation Lead, CIS Division, Dstl/US Air Force and

Mr Rich Burchfield, Executive Director, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation



6) Prototyping at Aerospace's xLab

Dr Richard Welle, Senior Scientist, xLab, The Aerospace Corporation



7) Satellite Regulation in the New Space Era

Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications Commission



8) Risk and Insurance Landscape for Small Satellites – Emerging Opportunities and New Paradigms for Managing Risk

Mr Tim Rush, Senior VP, Gallagher Aerospace



The full speaker line-up and conference agenda can be viewed online at http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom13



Small Satellites Conference

26th – 27th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Sponsored by CONTEC and Desktop Engineering



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6168, amalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

