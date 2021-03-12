The 2nd Annual Military Space USA Conference Will Host a Focus Day Dedicated to Disruptive Technology

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Military Space USA 2021 will take place as a virtual conference this June to discuss US Space capability across the enterprise, including SATCOM, future launch, PNT, SDA and more.There is a growing realisation among the defense community that space is a critical yet comparatively vulnerable area of operations in future conflict. Rapid innovation is one of the ways in which the US DOD is looking to address this vulnerability and provide overmatch against near-peer adversaries. As such, SMC is pushing for a space enterprise that moves at EPIC SPEED by connecting industry with government and delivering capabilities rapidly into the hands of the warfighter.Due to this, it is by popular demand that the 2021 event will host a pre-conference Disruptive Technology Focus Day on June 7th, which will provide the perfect setting for innovative solution providers to showcase their latest technologies and developments.Interested parties can register for the focus day at just $199 for military personnel and $499 for commercial organisations at www.milspaceusa.com/prcom5.The Focus Day will highlight themes such as rapid capability development, LEO constellation opportunities, space commercialisation and more. It will feature a range of presentations, plus two panel discussions, with insights from the following:Colonel Jonathan Luminati, Chief, Integrated Experiments and Evaluations Division, US Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles DirectorateMr Leslie Kovacs, President, Firefly BlackMr Adrian Mangiuca, Commerce Director, NanoracksMr Andrey Maksimov, CEO and Co-Founder, Precious PayloadMr Robert Monjay, Senior Counsel, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLPMr Alexander Reissner, CEO, EnpulsionMr Daniel Bock, CEO, Morpheus SpaceMs Kathy Shockey, VP Special Projects, Momentus SpaceMr Peter Kant, CEO, Accion Systems, IncMr Marcos D. Franceschini, President and CEO, Skyloom Global CorpMs Juli Lawless, Director, National Defense, Made In SpaceMr Nate Ashton, Managing Director, Technology, DCODEEnabling innovators to share their ideas and build an understanding of how technologies will be employed and deployed, the Disruptive Technology Focus Day is a key date for industry providers and military end users alike.The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available on www.milspaceusa.com/prcom5.Military Space USA 2021Conference: June 8th – 9th 2021Focus Day: June 7th 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyGold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrup GrummanSponsors and Exhibitors: HughesFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

