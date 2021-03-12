The 2nd Annual Military Space USA Conference Will Host a Focus Day Dedicated to Disruptive Technology

Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- Military Space USA 2021 will take place as a virtual conference this June to discuss US Space capability across the enterprise, including SATCOM, future launch, PNT, SDA and more.
There is a growing realisation among the defense community that space is a critical yet comparatively vulnerable area of operations in future conflict. Rapid innovation is one of the ways in which the US DOD is looking to address this vulnerability and provide overmatch against near-peer adversaries. As such, SMC is pushing for a space enterprise that moves at EPIC SPEED by connecting industry with government and delivering capabilities rapidly into the hands of the warfighter.
Due to this, it is by popular demand that the 2021 event will host a pre-conference Disruptive Technology Focus Day on June 7th, which will provide the perfect setting for innovative solution providers to showcase their latest technologies and developments.
The Focus Day will highlight themes such as rapid capability development, LEO constellation opportunities, space commercialisation and more. It will feature a range of presentations, plus two panel discussions, with insights from the following:
Colonel Jonathan Luminati, Chief, Integrated Experiments and Evaluations Division, US Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate
Mr Leslie Kovacs, President, Firefly Black
Mr Adrian Mangiuca, Commerce Director, Nanoracks
Mr Andrey Maksimov, CEO and Co-Founder, Precious Payload
Mr Robert Monjay, Senior Counsel, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Mr Alexander Reissner, CEO, Enpulsion
Mr Daniel Bock, CEO, Morpheus Space
Ms Kathy Shockey, VP Special Projects, Momentus Space
Mr Peter Kant, CEO, Accion Systems, Inc
Mr Marcos D. Franceschini, President and CEO, Skyloom Global Corp
Ms Juli Lawless, Director, National Defense, Made In Space
Mr Nate Ashton, Managing Director, Technology, DCODE
Enabling innovators to share their ideas and build an understanding of how technologies will be employed and deployed, the Disruptive Technology Focus Day is a key date for industry providers and military end users alike.
Military Space USA 2021
Conference: June 8th – 9th 2021
Focus Day: June 7th 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Gold Sponsors: ExoAnalytic Solutions and Northrup Grumman
Sponsors and Exhibitors: Hughes
