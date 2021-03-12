Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Lynne Ensor, Parexel Chair of SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, Exclusive Interview Released

SMi Group Reports: Exclusive interview with Lynne Ensor, Vice President, RCS Head of Global Compliance, Parexel International who will be chairing at SMi’s 4th Annual Microbiology East Coast Virtual Conference on April 28 and 29, 2021.

Boston, MA, March 12, 2021 --(



Ahead of the conference, SMi Group caught up with Lynne Ensor, Vice President, RCS Head of Global Compliance, Parexel International, to discuss and hear about her expertise in the pharmaceutical microbiology industry, as a chair of the conference what she’s looking forward to at this year’s conference, what vital topics she'll be addressing in her presentation.



Interested parties can register at US$499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and US$999 for commercial organisations at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR4.



Giving a valuable insight into her work and the field of pharmaceutical microbiology, SMi Group were delighted to host Lynne Ensor for a pre-conference exclusive interview. Some highlights from the interview include:



The pharmaceutical microbiology industry has matured significantly in previous years, what key developments have you witnessed in the last year within the field?



"The swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been impressive this past year. Technological advances already in development were quickly adapted to be used to detect or combat SARS-CoV-2, such as mRNA vaccines. Pivoting innovation streamlined the development and allowed people access to tests, therapies, and vaccines in response to the pandemic in record time, which was and remains desperately needed. These historic achievements required critical global industry collaborations and regulatory flexibility to allow for quick pivoting to assist in warding off the spread and mutation rate of SARS-CoV-2."



What is the greatest challenge for you to personally overcome within the pharmaceutical microbiology field currently?



"Related to the COVID-19 pandemic, I think the greatest challenge over the past year, and which continues, is remaining current on scientifically-sound, data-driven information and attempting to inform others of it. There has been so much unsubstantiated information spread making it challenging to aid in the understanding of the science and logic behind mitigating the transmission of the virus and the seriousness of our current situation."



The full chair interview is available in the "download centre" at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR4.



As well as chairing the conference, Lynne Ensor will also give an esteemed presentation on the following:



"Emergency Use Authorization: Understanding a Regulatory Strategy Weapon Used to Battle a Pandemic"



- Describing EUA approaches developed by global regulatory health authorities

- Understanding how EUA authority could be applied

- Case studies: Application of EUA authority to combat COVID-19



The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda are available on http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR4.



Proudly Sponsored by: bioMérieux and Microcoat



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



SMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Conference: April 28 – 29, 2021

Workshops: April 27, 2021

http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR4

#SMiPharmaMicroEC



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Boston, MA, March 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group is proud to announce that Lynne Ensor, Vice President, RCS Head of Global Compliance, Parexel International will be chairing the 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, convening virtually on April 28 and 29.Ahead of the conference, SMi Group caught up with Lynne Ensor, Vice President, RCS Head of Global Compliance, Parexel International, to discuss and hear about her expertise in the pharmaceutical microbiology industry, as a chair of the conference what she’s looking forward to at this year’s conference, what vital topics she'll be addressing in her presentation.Interested parties can register at US$499 for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and US$999 for commercial organisations at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR4.Giving a valuable insight into her work and the field of pharmaceutical microbiology, SMi Group were delighted to host Lynne Ensor for a pre-conference exclusive interview. Some highlights from the interview include:The pharmaceutical microbiology industry has matured significantly in previous years, what key developments have you witnessed in the last year within the field?"The swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been impressive this past year. Technological advances already in development were quickly adapted to be used to detect or combat SARS-CoV-2, such as mRNA vaccines. Pivoting innovation streamlined the development and allowed people access to tests, therapies, and vaccines in response to the pandemic in record time, which was and remains desperately needed. These historic achievements required critical global industry collaborations and regulatory flexibility to allow for quick pivoting to assist in warding off the spread and mutation rate of SARS-CoV-2."What is the greatest challenge for you to personally overcome within the pharmaceutical microbiology field currently?"Related to the COVID-19 pandemic, I think the greatest challenge over the past year, and which continues, is remaining current on scientifically-sound, data-driven information and attempting to inform others of it. There has been so much unsubstantiated information spread making it challenging to aid in the understanding of the science and logic behind mitigating the transmission of the virus and the seriousness of our current situation."The full chair interview is available in the "download centre" at http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR4.As well as chairing the conference, Lynne Ensor will also give an esteemed presentation on the following:"Emergency Use Authorization: Understanding a Regulatory Strategy Weapon Used to Battle a Pandemic"- Describing EUA approaches developed by global regulatory health authorities- Understanding how EUA authority could be applied- Case studies: Application of EUA authority to combat COVID-19The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda are available on http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR4.Proudly Sponsored by: bioMérieux and MicrocoatFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukSMi’s 4th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East CoastVirtual Conference: Online Access OnlyConference: April 28 – 29, 2021Workshops: April 27, 2021http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR4#SMiPharmaMicroECAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.microbiologyeastcoast.com/PR4



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend