mobileLIVE Donates $100,000 to Help Trillium Health Partners Create a New Kind of Health Care for a Healthier Community

The company is lending its digital expertise to help usher in the future of health care.

“There is a growing need in our community, especially among our most vulnerable,” says Jahan Ali, Founder & CEO of mobileLIVE. “Social responsibility is one of our cornerstones since inception, and the last year has only reignited our commitment to meet that need. With THP, in addition to making a financial contribution, we wanted to make a tangible impact by engaging our talented team to support THP with IT services.”



THP already has an embedded culture of innovation. This partnership will accelerate and enable the advancing transformation through technology and expertise.



“Now is the time to rethink health care and hospitals to create a more complete, equitable, inclusive and efficient system for our community of patients and their families. The opportunity to leverage the expertise of mobileLIVE is a way to accelerate success and we are so grateful for their partnership and support,” says Caroline Riseboro, President & CEO of Trillium Health Partners Foundation.



About mobileLIVE:



mobileLIVE is a Canadian technology-services firm helping businesses accelerate digital transformation. Recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, mobileLIVE enables people, modernize processes, and develop products for some of the world’s most iconic and Fortune 500 brands, including Tier-1 Telecom Operators, Banks, and OEM’s. Their strategic partnerships, diverse teams from 25 countries, growing client roster, and 100% client retention have contributed to 18 notable industry recognitions and a reputation for innovating and simplifying. At mobileLIVE, success isn’t complicated. It’s simply choosing to be better than yesterday. Learn more at www.mobileLIVE.ca



