American Horse Council Welcomes C. Jarvis Insurance as New Corporate Sponsor

The American Horse Council is excited to welcome C. Jarvis Insurance to their sponsor roster and look forward to a great relationship with their team. C. Jarvis Insurance Agency of Aurora, Ohio, is a national and international, family-owned company that provides equine, liability, ranch and farm, as well as personal insurance coverage.

Today, with over 40 years of experience, Kimberly Jarvis leads an exceptional team of professionals. Her own introduction into the insurance world began early. She worked at her grandfather’s offices during her summer breaks throughout high school and college. In 1979, she joined the company full-time. In 1986, when her grandfather decided to retire and sell the business, Kimberly made a commitment to him to continue the company, and while still in her 20’s, she purchased C. Jarvis Insurance Agency Inc.



Although Charles Jarvis did not personally own horses, he was particularly fond of them and became a major horse show benefactor and sponsor. His daughter, Patricia Jarvis, who also worked for the family business, and her daughters Kimberly and Sandra grew up riding and exhibiting horses. From the start, Kimberly and her family’s involvement with horses has provided both the hands-on experience and knowledge required to truly understand the insurance needs of equine owners. Their own first-hand experiences inspire the “cutting edge” coverage and policies which Jarvis Insurance is known for around the world. This same level of experience and expertise extends to the staff and agents of Jarvis Insurance Agency. Virtually all of them are currently active or have been active in many facets of horse ownership, thus allowing them to take their personalized service to the highest level.



Under Kimberly’s tenure, Jarvis Insurance has evolved from a small family-owned company to an internationally respected business with clients around the world. This growth was achieved by consistently meeting and exceeding their client’s expectations through personalized service based on a genuine concern for their needs and well-being. They insure any breed of horse from Miniatures to Draft Horses and everything in between. The company provides coverage to professional horsemen and individual horse owners, associations and clubs, shows, special events, auctions, and others with liability, farm and ranch, international travel, frozen semen, embryo and perspective foals, major medical, mortality, and more.



“We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, worldwide,” says Kimberly Jarvis, president, and owner of Jarvis Insurance Agency. “We believe in personal service. When people call us, they reach a live person, and they can immediately speak with a representative. When we say we’re here for you, that’s our promise.”



AHC President Julie Broadway stated, "We are excited to welcome C. Jarvis Insurance to our sponsor roster and look forward to a great relationship with Kim and her team."



Julie Broadway

202-296-4031



https://horsecouncil.org



