Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: SMi Group’s 5th Annual MilSatCom USA Conference to Discuss the Importance of SATCOM Resiliency

The US Air Force, Joint Staff J6 and USCENTCOM will be presenting briefings on SATCOM resiliency at MilSatCom USA 2021, to be held virtually on June 23rd – 24th 2021.

Arlington, VA, March 13, 2021 --(



Interested parties can register at $399 for military and government personnel and $1499 for commercial organisations at www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom5.



The 2021 edition of MilSatCom USA will, among other topics, highlight the importance of resilient and effective SATCOM, with briefings from the US Air Force, Joint Staff J6 and USCENTCOM covering the topic. Their presentations will be as follows:



1) "Enabling the Air Force to Fight and Win Through Effective SATCOM Capability"



· The importance of resilient and effective SATCOM to Air Combat Command’s mission

· Where the ACC is driving innovation and development in SATCOM

· How SATCOM partners can better support the ACC’s mission and where we go from here



Presented by Brigadier General Chad D. Raduege, Director, Cyberspace and Information Dominance, Air Combat Command, United States Air Force.



2) "Supporting the Warfighter With Resilient, Persistent and Mobile SATCOM"



· Importance of the connected warrior to US strategic goals

· Combatant Command feedback for future SATCOM requirements

· Future of the SATCOM-enabled warfighter



Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Neil Menzie, SATCOM and PNT Branch Chief, US Joint Staff J6.



3) "CENTCOM Communications: Operational SATCOM in Combat Environments"



· CENTCOM’s specific SATCOM context and setup

· Maintaining resilient and effective SATCOM in hostile and inhospitable environments

· Preparing SATCOM for near-peer adversary conflict

· Implementing interoperable systems for multinational coalitions and building partner capacity



Presented by Colonel Ed Skelly, Operations Division Chief, J6 Directorate, USCENTCOM.



As adversaries increasingly invest in electronic warfare technologies in a bid to interfere with satellite communications, including counter-space weapons, jamming and cyber-attacks, the significant loss of capability has become a real and looming threat. These new and more frequent threats to SATCOM, along with the growing demand for secure and reliable connectivity, mean that the challenges facing today's SATCOM systems are considerable.



It is now essential to ensure our SATCOM technology is resilient and persistent in order to cater to increasing demand, withstand attacks and continue to deliver effective capability.



The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom5.



MilSatCom USA 2021

June 23rd – 24th 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Website: www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom5.



Gold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman

Exhibitors: SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation



For sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Arlington, VA, March 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s 5th annual MilSatCom USA conference is set to take place virtually on June 23rd – 24th 2021 to bring together military and government leaders, as well as major industry SATCOM providers, to explore MILSATCOM in depth.Interested parties can register at $399 for military and government personnel and $1499 for commercial organisations at www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom5.The 2021 edition of MilSatCom USA will, among other topics, highlight the importance of resilient and effective SATCOM, with briefings from the US Air Force, Joint Staff J6 and USCENTCOM covering the topic. Their presentations will be as follows:1) "Enabling the Air Force to Fight and Win Through Effective SATCOM Capability"· The importance of resilient and effective SATCOM to Air Combat Command’s mission· Where the ACC is driving innovation and development in SATCOM· How SATCOM partners can better support the ACC’s mission and where we go from herePresented by Brigadier General Chad D. Raduege, Director, Cyberspace and Information Dominance, Air Combat Command, United States Air Force.2) "Supporting the Warfighter With Resilient, Persistent and Mobile SATCOM"· Importance of the connected warrior to US strategic goals· Combatant Command feedback for future SATCOM requirements· Future of the SATCOM-enabled warfighterPresented by Lieutenant Colonel Neil Menzie, SATCOM and PNT Branch Chief, US Joint Staff J6.3) "CENTCOM Communications: Operational SATCOM in Combat Environments"· CENTCOM’s specific SATCOM context and setup· Maintaining resilient and effective SATCOM in hostile and inhospitable environments· Preparing SATCOM for near-peer adversary conflict· Implementing interoperable systems for multinational coalitions and building partner capacityPresented by Colonel Ed Skelly, Operations Division Chief, J6 Directorate, USCENTCOM.As adversaries increasingly invest in electronic warfare technologies in a bid to interfere with satellite communications, including counter-space weapons, jamming and cyber-attacks, the significant loss of capability has become a real and looming threat. These new and more frequent threats to SATCOM, along with the growing demand for secure and reliable connectivity, mean that the challenges facing today's SATCOM systems are considerable.It is now essential to ensure our SATCOM technology is resilient and persistent in order to cater to increasing demand, withstand attacks and continue to deliver effective capability.The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom5.MilSatCom USA 2021June 23rd – 24th 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlyWebsite: www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom5.Gold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrup GrummanExhibitors: SKY Perfect JSAT CorporationFor sponsorship enquiries contact Alia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6168 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom5



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend