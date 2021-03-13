

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Henderson Franklin Attorneys Roos and Shaw to Discuss COVID-19 and Workers’ Compensation Claims





“It’s an honor to have David and Spencer join the XCelleration Learning Series for March Modness. Having genuine industry leaders impart tangible ideas and strategies ensures all participants will receive immense value,” shares Chris Tritt, President & Co-Founder of Insurance Management Consultancy Group.



Attorneys Roos and Shaw will help HR professionals and business owners understand whether contraction of the coronavirus (COVID-19) would be considered a work related accident for which compensation would be due. The analysis assumes that potential affected workers would be emergency medical technicians, law enforcement officers and correctional officers that claim contact with, or exposure to, the virus and includes a statutory and case law analysis based upon the state of workers’ compensation law.



Roos serves as Chair of the firm's Workers' Compensation division. He represents insurance carriers, third party administrators, and employers in the defense of workers’ compensation claims. Naples Illustrated magazine has named Roos a "Top Lawyer" in Workers Compensation law every year since 2018. He received his B.A. from the University of South Florida and his J.D. from Nova Southeastern University, cum laude. He may be reached at david.roos@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1219.



Shaw represents public and private employers throughout Florida at every stage defending a workers’ compensation claim – from making sure employers file and respond with proper documentation to preparing witness for deposition and trial. She serves as co-chair of the Florida Defense Lawyers Association’s Workers’ Compensation Section. Shaw is a native of Southwest Florida. She graduated from Naples High School, received her undergraduate degree from Florida Gulf Coast University, and her J.D. from Ave Maria School of Law (magna cum laude). Shaw may be reached at 239-344-1132 or by email at spencer.shaw@henlaw.com.



About Henderson Franklin

Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Roos, Shaw or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, March 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that attorneys David Roos and Spencer Shaw will present “COVID-19 and Workers’ Compensation” at the Insurance Management Consultancy Group’s XCelleration seminar scheduled for March 17 at Cypress Lake Golf Club. Topics include Finding Savings in an Aggravated Inequity; A Legislative and Legal Update; the Role of Carrier in a Workers’ Compensation claim and practice advice for safety management. To register, please visit www.eventbrite.com/e/march-modness-tickets-141026543187“It’s an honor to have David and Spencer join the XCelleration Learning Series for March Modness. Having genuine industry leaders impart tangible ideas and strategies ensures all participants will receive immense value,” shares Chris Tritt, President & Co-Founder of Insurance Management Consultancy Group.Attorneys Roos and Shaw will help HR professionals and business owners understand whether contraction of the coronavirus (COVID-19) would be considered a work related accident for which compensation would be due. The analysis assumes that potential affected workers would be emergency medical technicians, law enforcement officers and correctional officers that claim contact with, or exposure to, the virus and includes a statutory and case law analysis based upon the state of workers’ compensation law.Roos serves as Chair of the firm's Workers' Compensation division. He represents insurance carriers, third party administrators, and employers in the defense of workers’ compensation claims. Naples Illustrated magazine has named Roos a "Top Lawyer" in Workers Compensation law every year since 2018. He received his B.A. from the University of South Florida and his J.D. from Nova Southeastern University, cum laude. He may be reached at david.roos@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1219.Shaw represents public and private employers throughout Florida at every stage defending a workers’ compensation claim – from making sure employers file and respond with proper documentation to preparing witness for deposition and trial. She serves as co-chair of the Florida Defense Lawyers Association’s Workers’ Compensation Section. Shaw is a native of Southwest Florida. She graduated from Naples High School, received her undergraduate degree from Florida Gulf Coast University, and her J.D. from Ave Maria School of Law (magna cum laude). Shaw may be reached at 239-344-1132 or by email at spencer.shaw@henlaw.com.About Henderson FranklinHenderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Roos, Shaw or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.