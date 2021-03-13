ATEN Launches New 2-Port USB 4K HDMI Cable KVM Switch with Remote Port Selector

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ATEN Technology, Inc. Press Release

The All-New CS22H Allows for a Hassel Free Environment by Eliminating Unwanted Wires and Saving Valuable Workspace

ATEN Technology, Inc., the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, today announced the launch of its new 2-Port USB 4K HDMI Cable KVM Switch with Remote Port Selector (CS22H). This solution allows for simple and quick multi-tasking and is ideal for an environment that requires a multi-computer setup.The compact CS22H helps create an organized desktop with reduced cable clutter and brings in vivid 4K viewing quality to significantly escalate work performance. Also empowering your desktop operations with audiovisual enhancement with 4K DCI compliance and audio connectivity, the console USB ports can be used for plug-n-play connection to compatible USB 2.0 peripheral devices to fulfill data-intensive desktop work requirement while supporting USB hot-plugging and is bus-powered by the connected KVM sources via USB ports. Additionally, it enables the integration of different computer systems (Windows, Mac, and Linux) that are accessible over one KVM console and switching between two computers can be as easy as the push of a button.Ideal for those who need to share tight workspaces between a home and work computer in a work-from-home environment. By eliminating excessive wires and making the space neat and organized, this product can be very accommodating. For financial and market analysts, the CS22H can provide increased productivity and high precision for multi-tasking between computers to monitor diverse data and indicators in trading and sales charts. In addition to that, these multi-computer setups can serve as a backup to avoid downtime and financial losses caused by potential equipment failure. To add to that, the CS22H also helps graphic designers and CAD engineers to switch between two computers a design artwork in 4K visual quality."The new CS22H 2-Port USB 4K HDMI Cable KVM Switch with Remote Port Selector with its True 4K resolution is simple and sleek space-saving design for effortless multitasking," said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. "It is especially suitable for video production, graphic designers, CAD engineers, finance specialists and analysts, marketing professionals as well as people who are simply looking for a more agile computer set up as they adapt to working from their homes."Key features:- One USB keyboard, mouse, and one HDMI monitor control two HDMI computers- Superior video quality – up to 4K DCI (4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz)- Computer selection via remote port selector- HDMI compliant; HDCP 2.2 compliant- Supports USB hot-plugging- The console USB ports can be used for USB peripheral sharing1- Multiplatform support – Windows, Mac, and Linux- Hook design for space-saving and organized workstationPricing and Availability:ATEN's CS22H will be available for purchase and shipping in February through ATEN's distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.CS22H MSRP: $121.00For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit:https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/cable-kvm-switches/cs22h/For more information about ATEN's complete line of KVM solutions, visit:https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/?category=kvmAbout ATEN Technology, Inc.ATEN Technology, Inc.is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.A technology-first company, ATEN's advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN's comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/and follow @ATENConnecton Twitter or on LinkedIn.Products, service names and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.PR Contact:Isha KamaniMRB Public Relations for ATEN+1 732.758.1100, x. 109ikamani@mrb-pr.com

Isha Kamani

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com



