Press Releases Midwest VRS Press Release

Receive press releases from Midwest VRS: By Email RSS Feeds: Entrepreneur Katrina Mason Recognized on Forbes’ Next 1000 List

CEO of Midwest Vocational Rehabilitation Services chosen by Forbes as one of 250 “upstart entrepreneurs redefining the American Dream.”

Oklahoma City, OK, March 15, 2021 --(



Among the first 250 honorees of the Next 1000, Mason is passionate about improving the lives of people with disabilities. She is the founder and owner of Midwest Vocational Rehabilitation Services, where she helps counselors transition from working with the government into private sector careers. She built her small private practice into a six-figure business that partners with corporations to start return-to-work programs, assist people with disabilities by offering vocational evaluations and career counseling, and offer litigation support to family law attorneys. View her listing on the Forbes’ Next 1000 list at www.forbes.com/profile/katrina-mason.



The Forbes Next 1000 list showcases ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops and pre-revenue startups across the nation who make under $10 million in revenue or funding and who have infinite drive and hustle. Nominations were selected from eight U.S regions based on a variety of factors including revenue, total funding, ownership stake in business, business model and impact as well as personal story. To view the list, visit www.forbes.com/next1000.



About Midwest Vocational Rehabilitation Services

For over a decade, Midwest Vocational Rehabilitation Services has provided career counseling and coaching to people with disabilities, injured workers and individuals who are needing assistance with entering or reentering the workforce. Their mission is to bring a bright, new and creative world of work perspective to every client that they serve, resulting in a more vocationally enriched quality of life. Specializing in career counseling and coaching, they use vocational tools, assessments and evaluations to assist with career exploration and career placement. For more information, visit www.midwestvrs.com. Oklahoma City, OK, March 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Midwest Vocational Rehabilitation Services announced that Katrina Mason was recognized in Forbes’ Next 1000 list that highlights next generation business leaders. Forbes describes the business leaders on the inaugural list as “innovators and inspiring small business leaders from all backgrounds and industries who are redefining what it means to build and run a business, amid unprecedented uncertainty.” The mission of the Next 1000 list is to showcase underrepresented groups.Among the first 250 honorees of the Next 1000, Mason is passionate about improving the lives of people with disabilities. She is the founder and owner of Midwest Vocational Rehabilitation Services, where she helps counselors transition from working with the government into private sector careers. She built her small private practice into a six-figure business that partners with corporations to start return-to-work programs, assist people with disabilities by offering vocational evaluations and career counseling, and offer litigation support to family law attorneys. View her listing on the Forbes’ Next 1000 list at www.forbes.com/profile/katrina-mason.The Forbes Next 1000 list showcases ambitious sole proprietors, self-funded shops and pre-revenue startups across the nation who make under $10 million in revenue or funding and who have infinite drive and hustle. Nominations were selected from eight U.S regions based on a variety of factors including revenue, total funding, ownership stake in business, business model and impact as well as personal story. To view the list, visit www.forbes.com/next1000.About Midwest Vocational Rehabilitation ServicesFor over a decade, Midwest Vocational Rehabilitation Services has provided career counseling and coaching to people with disabilities, injured workers and individuals who are needing assistance with entering or reentering the workforce. Their mission is to bring a bright, new and creative world of work perspective to every client that they serve, resulting in a more vocationally enriched quality of life. Specializing in career counseling and coaching, they use vocational tools, assessments and evaluations to assist with career exploration and career placement. For more information, visit www.midwestvrs.com. Contact Information Midwest VRS

Katrina Mason

405-657-2051



midwestvrs.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midwest VRS