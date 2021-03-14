The Robotics Research Center at West Point Announced to Speak at the Virtual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: The Director of the Robotics Research Center is set to give a keynote briefing at the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA virtual conference in June.

One of Colonel Korpela's many achievements as a researcher is that he has coordinated research projects and grants from across the U.S. Department of Defense, academia, and industry in the field of robotics, control, and autonomy. In addition to this, he is currently involved in several ongoing research projects such as Human-Robot Teaming Lab, Project Aquaticus, Agile Ground Robot, Air-ground teaming for aided threat recognition, Ethics of Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems, and Distributed and Collaborative Intelligent Systems Technology.



A detailed discussion will be given on "Machine Learning and Further Robotics Developments," covering:

• Current RAS projects of the Robotics Research Center

• Agile Ground Robot (AGRO) – Benefits to future ground operations

• Challenges to developing Machine Learning capabilities

• A word on ethical considerations for autonomous weapons



The Robotics Research Center (RRC) is the Academy's premier resource for expertise and academic scholarship in the field of robotics that enables interdisciplinary cooperation and concentrates Academy-wide research efforts in robotic systems. The center supports margin-of-excellence research activities focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous systems to educate and inspire leaders of character who are prepared to think critically, innovate, and apply robotic systems in the Army.



The most dynamic and innovative international militaries in the field of autonomous and robotic technologies will be attending the virtual event in June.



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA

June 21st-22nd June 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

All presentation timings reflect US Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Gold Sponsor: FLIR Systems



SMi Group is delighted to introduce a newly confirmed speaker for Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA, which is taking place virtually on June 21st and 22nd 2021. Colonel Christopher Korpela, Director of the Robotics Research Center at the United States Military Academy at West Point, is set to give a keynote briefing on Day 2 of the event.

The complimentary brochure is now available at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr2

One of Colonel Korpela's many achievements as a researcher is that he has coordinated research projects and grants from across the U.S. Department of Defense, academia, and industry in the field of robotics, control, and autonomy. In addition to this, he is currently involved in several ongoing research projects such as Human-Robot Teaming Lab, Project Aquaticus, Agile Ground Robot, Air-ground teaming for aided threat recognition, Ethics of Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems, and Distributed and Collaborative Intelligent Systems Technology.

A detailed discussion will be given on "Machine Learning and Further Robotics Developments," covering:

• Current RAS projects of the Robotics Research Center
• Agile Ground Robot (AGRO) – Benefits to future ground operations
• Challenges to developing Machine Learning capabilities
• A word on ethical considerations for autonomous weapons

The Robotics Research Center (RRC) is the Academy's premier resource for expertise and academic scholarship in the field of robotics that enables interdisciplinary cooperation and concentrates Academy-wide research efforts in robotic systems. The center supports margin-of-excellence research activities focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and autonomous systems to educate and inspire leaders of character who are prepared to think critically, innovate, and apply robotic systems in the Army.

The most dynamic and innovative international militaries in the field of autonomous and robotic technologies will be attending the virtual event in June.

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA
June 21st-22nd June 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
All presentation timings reflect US Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Gold Sponsor: FLIR Systems

