Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zifo RnD Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from Zifo RnD Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: Zifo RnD Solutions Bags the Fastest Growing Company Award at Deloitte Technology Fast 50 2020

Zifo RnD Solutions has been featuring in this list since 2012 and is the only company in India to have won this award 9 years in a row.

Chennai, India, March 15, 2021 --(

(https://www2.deloitte.com/in/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/tf50-2020-winners-report.html)



Commenting on the same, Mr. Raj Prakash, CEO of Zifo RnD Solutions, said, “We are very happy that we won this award yet again, especially in a highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry. The challenging year of 2020 made us rethink everything about our business and how we approach growth, so winning this year makes this award even more special. We feel humbled to have been recognized for the 9th consecutive time as the fastest growing organization. This achievement truly belongs to every one of our 1000 team members and all customers across the globe.”



Zifo recently expanded its facilities in Chennai, India, and welcomed new team members, which will enable the company to support its growing customer base worldwide. In more recent times, Zifo significantly upped its international investments with its new offices in Basel, Switzerland, and Ontario, Canada, to contribute to pharmaceutical research happening in these geographies.



Zifo has been actively making investments in the field of precision medicine discovery and is collaborating with top lab informatics companies in Europe to set up and support a continent-wide COVID testing initiative.



Zifo works with global bio-pharma companies and has expertise across the spectrum of R&D informatics, from Discovery to Pre-clinical Development, Clinical Development and Genome Informatics.



The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing the India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.



The program recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.



About Zifo RnD Solutions:

Headquartered in Chennai, Zifo is a data-driven science company, which offers R&D informatics solutions focused on the industries of pharma, biotech, medical devices, speciality chemicals and other research-based organizations. Zifo works with 7 of the top 10 global bio-pharma companies and its customers are spread across more than 20 countries. The company has global subsidiaries in Canada, USA, UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan and China. Zifo is an ISO 9001- and ISMS ISO 27001-certified organization with best-in-class processes and IT infrastructure. Zifo has been recognized as one of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Companies in India for the last 9 consecutive years. Zifo has also been identified as a “Great Place to Work” for 5 years in a row by the Great Place to Work Institute.



About Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP:

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, “what’s different about Deloitte?” the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it’s in the beliefs, behaviours and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity—more than 312,000 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services yet our shared culture remains the same. Chennai, India, March 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Headquartered in Chennai, a data-driven science company, Zifo RnD Solutions has won the award as one of the Fastest Growing Technology Companies at the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards recently. Zifo RnD Solutions has been featuring in this list since 2012 and with this award, becomes the only company in India to have won this recognition 9 years in a row.(https://www2.deloitte.com/in/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/tf50-2020-winners-report.html)Commenting on the same, Mr. Raj Prakash, CEO of Zifo RnD Solutions, said, “We are very happy that we won this award yet again, especially in a highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry. The challenging year of 2020 made us rethink everything about our business and how we approach growth, so winning this year makes this award even more special. We feel humbled to have been recognized for the 9th consecutive time as the fastest growing organization. This achievement truly belongs to every one of our 1000 team members and all customers across the globe.”Zifo recently expanded its facilities in Chennai, India, and welcomed new team members, which will enable the company to support its growing customer base worldwide. In more recent times, Zifo significantly upped its international investments with its new offices in Basel, Switzerland, and Ontario, Canada, to contribute to pharmaceutical research happening in these geographies.Zifo has been actively making investments in the field of precision medicine discovery and is collaborating with top lab informatics companies in Europe to set up and support a continent-wide COVID testing initiative.Zifo works with global bio-pharma companies and has expertise across the spectrum of R&D informatics, from Discovery to Pre-clinical Development, Clinical Development and Genome Informatics.The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognizing the India’s fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware.The program recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.About Zifo RnD Solutions:Headquartered in Chennai, Zifo is a data-driven science company, which offers R&D informatics solutions focused on the industries of pharma, biotech, medical devices, speciality chemicals and other research-based organizations. Zifo works with 7 of the top 10 global bio-pharma companies and its customers are spread across more than 20 countries. The company has global subsidiaries in Canada, USA, UK, Germany, France, Switzerland, Singapore, Japan and China. Zifo is an ISO 9001- and ISMS ISO 27001-certified organization with best-in-class processes and IT infrastructure. Zifo has been recognized as one of the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Companies in India for the last 9 consecutive years. Zifo has also been identified as a “Great Place to Work” for 5 years in a row by the Great Place to Work Institute.About Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP:All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, “what’s different about Deloitte?” the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it’s in the beliefs, behaviours and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity—more than 312,000 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services yet our shared culture remains the same. Contact Information Zifo RnD Solutions

Mobin Jaffer

+91 9786817426



www.zifornd.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Zifo RnD Solutions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend