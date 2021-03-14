Farr Law Firm Named to The Fund 2020 President’s Circle

Press Releases Farr Law Firm Press Release

About Farr Law Firm

For almost 100 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County with additional offices in Sarasota County. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small-town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, marital and family law, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit www.farr.com. Punta Gorda, FL, March 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Attorneys' Title Fund Services, LLC (The Fund), today announces Farr Law Firm is named to the President’s Circle, an exceptional group of Member firms based on policies remitted in 2020.“We are proud to recognize Farr Law Firm’s significant achievement and thank them for their loyalty to The Fund and dedication to their clients,” said Jimmy R. Jones, The Fund’s CEO.The support and loyalty of top performing Members allows The Fund to continue to serve 2,500 Member firms throughout Florida.About The Fund:Backed by the strength of Old Republic Title, Attorneys' Title Fund Services, LLC (The Fund) promotes and facilitates the real estate practices of our Members in their protection of the public. More than 4,000 Members throughout Florida rely on us for next-level residential and commercial title services, best-in-class legal education, and practice-enhancing resources.For more information, visit http://www.thefund.com.About Farr Law FirmFor almost 100 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County with additional offices in Sarasota County. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small-town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, marital and family law, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit www.farr.com. Contact Information Farr Law Firm

Aaron Bowles

941-639-1158



www.farr.com



