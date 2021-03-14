AAMSI Posts Program for Free Medicare Insurance Sales Summit in Chicago

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Los Angeles, CA, March 14, 2021 --



"This is a completely free day for agents who sell Medicare insurance solutions featuring some of the nation's top sales pros and industry leaders," announced Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the industry conference.



The free day event takes place on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 immediately preceding the National Medicare Supplement Insurance industry summit. The event will be held at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center located a few miles from O'Hare International Airport.



"This is a one-time only event expected to attract hundreds of insurance agents and brokers from across the Midwest," Slome notes. "Attendees can attend sessions featuring top experts who'll be in town for the national industry conference. Plus, they get free access to the industry exhibit hall where some 134 booths are present."



To see the Medicare Insurance Sales Summit program go to www.medicaresupp.org/free/. Access is completely free however the organization asks agents to request a free pass so they can prepare to accommodate attendees.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



