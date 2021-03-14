PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
AAMSI Posts Program for Free Medicare Insurance Sales Summit in Chicago


Los Angeles, CA, March 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The program for the National Medicare Insurance Sales Summit has been posted by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).

"This is a completely free day for agents who sell Medicare insurance solutions featuring some of the nation's top sales pros and industry leaders," announced Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the industry conference.

The free day event takes place on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 immediately preceding the National Medicare Supplement Insurance industry summit. The event will be held at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center located a few miles from O'Hare International Airport.

"This is a one-time only event expected to attract hundreds of insurance agents and brokers from across the Midwest," Slome notes. "Attendees can attend sessions featuring top experts who'll be in town for the national industry conference. Plus, they get free access to the industry exhibit hall where some 134 booths are present."

To see the Medicare Insurance Sales Summit program go to www.medicaresupp.org/free/. Access is completely free however the organization asks agents to request a free pass so they can prepare to accommodate attendees.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization. AAMSI produces the national Medigap industry conference and hosts the nation's leading Find A Local Medicare Agent online directory, conducts and publishes studies and supports insurance professionals who offer Medigap coverage.
American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
www.medicaresupp.org

