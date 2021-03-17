Startup Boost Launches It's Spring 2021 Program in South Florida, Applications Close March 22

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Startup Boost South Florida Press Release

Early-Stage Entrepreneurs should apply to join the 6-week program before March 22.

Miami, FL, March 17, 2021 --(



Startup Boost South Florida is making a final call for applications for its upcoming spring pre-accelerator program, which will take place fully remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The pre-accelerator will begin on April 6 and the organizing team will spend six weeks working with pre-seed and seed-stage startups to develop, support and build on their business ideas. The startups accepted into the program are not charged any fees and no equity is taken.



Since the Startup Boost program was launched in 2017, it has received more than 3,600 applications from around the globe and has selected 265 startups across Europe, North America, Canada and Africa, with a combined $56 million of funding raised to date. Startup Boost South Florida will debut right after the Startup Weekend South Florida event and assign a seat to the winner.



Marc Lissade, Startup Boost South Florida’s director, states: “Our region has been ranked number one in the States for new startup formation by the Kaufman Report for several years in a row. However, the same ranking finds us second to last when it comes to scaling. Startup Boost is a much needed missing piece that bridges that gap with it’s powerful six-week program by preparing early-stage startups for an accelerator and investment.”



The Spring Program

Eight pre-seed/seed stage tech teams in the South Florida area will be selected to take part in the program. Prerequisites include a comprehensive business model, a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), and market validation or traction.



Working in tandem with keynote speakers, industry experts and seasoned entrepreneurs, the Startup Boost South Florida program offers participants industry insights alongside hands-on mentorship, guidance, validation and the necessary resources for building traction.



The program will culminate with a demo day, where participants will be given the opportunity to pitch and connect directly with investors and accelerator directors.



Companies also get promoted to investors globally through the Startup Boost Global Investor Day, which occurs six week after the program to allow investors from around the world to view pitches online for a two-day period.



Founding member of the pre-accelerator, Gene Murphy, said: “The benefit of Startup Boost is that it brings a program to help pre-seed stage startups, a stage widely known to be under-supported, make the next big step to be prepared for accelerators, investment and, most importantly, revenue generation.”



“Right now, as the economy is under threat from the fallout of COVID-19, programs like Startup Boost are critical in helping act as a stepping stone for future entrepreneurs to start their journey.”



Applications are now open to all pre-seed/seed stage startups for Startup Boost 2021 Spring at https://startupboost.org/southflorida. Applications to the program close on March 22, 2021.



Experienced industry experts, executives and entrepreneurs are also invited to apply for consideration for speaking, mentoring and program participation opportunities by sending an email to: SouthFlorida@startupboost.org



Contact: Marc Lissade

Contact Info: MarcLissade@startupboost.org // SouthFlorida@startupboost.org



About Startup Boost

Marc Lissade

(305) 707-7666



https://startupboost.org/southflorida



