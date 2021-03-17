THK, Philanthropic Arm of DHS, Reports Charitable Giving is Projected to Grow in 2021, Vice Chairman Fernando Aguirre, Announced

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DHS Press Release

Giving will grow by 4.8% this year and by 5.1% next year, according to the report researched and written by THK Philanthropy, the charitable giving arm of DHS.



“If the U.S. economy continues to be strong, we expect that charitable giving will also follow this trend, even recognizing that there may be more uncertainty in the global economy,” Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS, said in a statement.



Researchers produced the philanthropy outlook estimates by using recent economic data and analysis that considered factors that would affect charitable giving, according to the report.



They developed projections for total giving and giving by source and to three types of recipient nonprofits and described how different economic variables and other factors will affect giving in 2020 and 2021. They also examined the environment for philanthropy and long-term trends that may influence giving.



Donors and Recipients



“The estimates for this year and next year anticipate solid growth in most sources of giving,” Vice Chairman Aguirre said. “The analysis shows that giving by individuals was projected to increase by 4.4% in 2020 and 4.7% in 2021, only slightly below the rate of growth for total giving.”



Giving by foundations and estates is expected to be robust for the next two years, contributing to the anticipated healthy growth in overall giving. Foundation giving will grow by 6.3% and 6.6%, and estate giving by 6.6% and 6.5%. In contrast, growth in giving by corporations is expected to be a much slower 0.4% in 2020 and 1.4% in 2021.



The philanthropy outlook also produced estimates for recipient nonprofit organizations:



Education: 5.1% in 2020 and 5.5% in 2021

Health: 7.9% in 2020 and 7.3% in 2021

Public-society benefit organizations: 5.1% in 2020 and 5% in 2021



"Stress Test"

The report said that in recent years, the philanthropy outlook report has provided additional insights to help inform professional practice.



The new edition presents a “stress test” for 2020 and 2021, using characteristics like those experienced during the 2007–09 recession, to see how charitable giving would change as compared with the philanthropy outlook 2020 and 2021 results.



It said the point was not to predict the likelihood, length, or severity of a potential recession, but to give nonprofits and fundraisers an opportunity to consider how their organizations might fare under severely adverse conditions, and to identify areas to strengthen and improve for long-term stability, enabling them to plan ahead for possible future downturns while economic times are good.



About DHS



DHS is a high-stakes advocacy, public strategy, and global public relations and communications firm. Our strategic insights and innovative programming build and sustain strong corporate and brand reputations. We provide our clients with counsel and program development across the spectrum of public relations, public affairs, reputation and crisis management, digital strategy, advertising and other communications services. Our clients are companies, industry associations, nonprofit organizations, professional services firms, and other large organizations.

We began as a unique grassroots and lobbying firm with customized services for an elite group of clients. Our work applies equally to regulatory issues as well as legislative ones, and we manage issues for our clients at the local, state, federal, and international levels of government.



We use our core competencies and reach to gain competitive advantage for clients. Our expertise comes from extensive must-win campaign experience and operating successfully at the highest rung of business, government, politics, and media. Our reach is the ability to use strategic intelligence to mobilize the message and persuade the toughest audiences. We know what it takes to win in difficult situations. We have proven results for prominent figures, leading advocacy groups and the world’s most successful companies. We leverage what others cannot.



Steven Palmer, Vice President of Communications

DHS

202-719-0398

