New Owners Celebrate the Relaunch of National Children’s Culinary School in Rogers

Young Chefs Academy announces new owners to Rogers, AR to inspire culinary education and creativity.

Rogers, AR, March 17, 2021 --(



Young Chefs Academy, the nation’s original children’s cooking franchise, is focused on providing a nurturing hands-on environment for children to learn valuable culinary skills and inspire its students to develop a lifelong love of cooking. Through the introduction of new techniques, unique ingredients and interactive tools, each experience cultivates creativity through experimentation and education in the kitchen.



Young Chefs Academy owners, Becky & Ben Ibarra, have been fully immersed into the business since February 1 and are currently gearing up for exciting Grand Reopening activities coming soon to the Rogers Academy at 5208 Village Pkwy, Suite 6, Rogers, AR 72758.



“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Becky and Ben and their two wonderful children to the YCA Family,” states Julie Burleson, Young Chefs Academy Founder & CEO. “Their passion for our mission and core values, along with their business experience and commitment to following a proven business model will benefit the children and families of Rogers for years to come.”



Young Chefs Academy is the country’s leading children’s cooking school, which has earned the loyalty of children across U.S. communities for more than a decade. Local Benton County parents can now join the tens of thousands of families across the country and obtain top-notch culinary instruction for their children.



Children enrolled in Young Chefs Academy will have the opportunity to participate in educational classes in a state-of-the-art kitchen. The unparalleled curriculum at Young Chefs Academy provides new classes each week and ongoing program additions allowing students an opportunity to explore new themes, recipes, cultures, and so much more, all while building culinary skills. Events and classes are fueled by the mantra, “mise en place,” which translates to “everything in its place.”



Young Chefs Academy offers interactive cooking classes, camps, parties, special events, and field trips where students learn proper food handling, kitchen safety, culinary techniques as well as creative meal preparation, and so much more. Members are automatically enrolled in the exclusive MasterChef™ program where they earn patches as they work to achieve the coveted MasterChef status.



About Young Chefs Academy



Young Chefs Academy, based in Waco, Texas, is the leading national cooking school franchise for children with locations in seven countries. Its mission is to provide an interactive learning experience that gives children the opportunity to learn food preparation skills and develop a lifelong love for culinary arts. Young Chefs Academy empowers children and teens to get involved in the kitchen, learning how to make nutrient-rich dishes with less artificial ingredients, in turn promoting healthy eating and family bonding.



Young Chefs Academy provides driven entrepreneurs the opportunity to join an American movement that is here to stay. Complete with a celebrated curriculum, extensive marketing, operations and real estate support, Young Chefs Academy is on a course for nationwide U.S. expansion.



Shelly Young

254-751-1040



youngchefsacademy.com



