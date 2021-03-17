Lawyer-Mediator Scheduled to Speak at Pennsylvania Conference

Attorney-Mediator, Brenda Waugh, will present a workshop, "The First Five Minutes: Options to Maximize the Potential for Success in Mediation" for the statewide Pennsylvania Mediation Conference. In the workshop, Waugh will employ an interactive process to discover the benefits of pre-mediation preparation.

Many persons attending mediation don't know what to expect during the mediation or what happens after the mediation. In this workshop, Waugh will present various formats for the pre-mediation meeting and compare the benefits of each format. She will also facilitate an exercise to explore mediation results depending upon how the first five minutes are constructed.



