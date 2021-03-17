PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Brenda Waugh

Lawyer-Mediator Scheduled to Speak at Pennsylvania Conference


Attorney-Mediator, Brenda Waugh, will present a workshop, "The First Five Minutes: Options to Maximize the Potential for Success in Mediation" for the statewide Pennsylvania Mediation Conference. In the workshop, Waugh will employ an interactive process to discover the benefits of pre-mediation preparation.

Charles Town, WA, March 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Attorney-Mediator, Brenda Waugh, will present a workshop, "The First Five Minutes: Options to Maximize the Potential for Success in Mediation," for the statewide Pennsylvania Mediation Conference. In the workshop, Waugh will employ an interactive process to discover the benefits of pre-mediation preparation.

Many persons attending mediation don't know what to expect during the mediation or what happens after the mediation. In this workshop, Waugh will present various formats for the pre-mediation meeting and compare the benefits of each format. She will also facilitate an exercise to explore mediation results depending upon how the first five minutes are constructed.

While the mediation is online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waugh has created a highly interactive session involving polling, small group discussions, and role-plays. This is the 33rd annual conference presented by the Pennsylvania Council of Mediators. Brenda is a lawyer and mediator in Virginia and West Virginia, with offices in Leesburg and Charles Town.
Contact Information
Waugh Law & Mediation
Brenda Waugh
304-728-3660
Contact
brendawaugh.com

