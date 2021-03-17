Top RE/MAX Alliance Group Agents Earn RE/MAX Club Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Top-Producing Agents and Teams on the Florida Gulf Coast Recognized for Achievement

Sarasota, FL, March 17, 2021 --(



Diamond Club

The highest RE/MAX level, the Diamond Club, was achieved by the following teams: The Brewer Team (led by Lee Brewer and Kris Broyles), the McIntosh Group (Jason McIntosh), the Stiver Firth Group (Carla Stiver), the Travis Group (Jay Travis and Christy Travis-Hey) and Team Tritschler (Rick Tritschler).



Titan Club

The Titan Club level was achieved by individuals Lee Brewer and Stanley Rutstein, the Glenn Brown Team (Glenn Brown) and the Kathy Damewood Team (Kathy Damewood).



Chairman's Club

The Chairman’s Club level was achieved by individuals Carey Beychok, Ryan Carson, Joey Lamielle and Ann Marie Vaughn, and the following teams: The Cail Grande Group (Tom Cail and Jason Grande), the Finney Team (Duane and Rhonda Finney), Team Richard Capps (Richard Capps), the Keyser Group (Brett Keyser), the Kotaska Team (Dennis Kotaska), the Christine Kourik Team (Christine Kourik) and the Sandra Newell Team (Sandra Newell).



Platinum Club

The following individuals have earned the Platinum Club Award: Andrew Barnard, David Butler, Allen Conrad, Karin Dubbs, Nancy Eilerson, John Fevrier, Larry Gardner, Christine Huxtable, Reeny Kaney, Barbara Mollanazar, Cindy Quinn, Cathy Rustin, Audrey Smith, Christine Spelman, Kim Stephens, Sandy Strickler and Rachel Tritschler.



The following teams have earned the Platinum Club Award: The Adamson Group (Jim Adamson), the Baker Global Team (Pat Baker), the Mike Bridges Team (Mike Bridges), Select Gulf Coast Properties Group (Jordan Chancey), the Cleary Group (Joe and Missy Cleary), Team McLaughlin (Dick and Marcia McLaughlin), the Mooney Team (Jack Mooney), the Nauert Group James Nauert), the O’Neil Team (David O’Neil), the Relocate Team (Jacqueline Schroeder), Erick Shumway & Associates (Erick Shumway) and the Trexler Team (Larisa Trexler).



Gold Club

The following individuals have earned the Gold Club Award: Ryan Adamson, Diane Barrington, Lily Behrends, Glenn Callaghan, Leonard Giarrano, Jason Grande, Tiffany Hamilton, Shannon Hansbury, Kay Himonetos, Ruth Husel, Lesley Melahn, Oskar Nuut, Scott Rickards, Patricia Ronderos, Stephan Scalera, Sandra Sibley, Gae Stewart, Andrew Vac and Steve Zeris.



The following teams have earned the Gold Club Award: The Real Estate Insiders Group (Rae Conforti), the Hager and Watterson Team (Austin Hager and Steven Watterson), the MK Group Martina Hornjak and Karen Lehmann), the Huberty Team (Randy and Vicky Huberty), the Gulf Coast Group (Joe and Wendy Kesslak), the Donna Palm Group (Donna Palm), the Lee Rhodes Team (Lee Rhodes), the Viking Team (Lotte Rogers and Pia Ellison), the Sampson Alliance Team (Christine Sampson), the Seider Group (Tracy Seider and Matt Seider), and the Alpha Team (Lisa Zambuto).



100% Club

The following individuals have earned the 100% Club Award: Heather Ackley, Christina Adams, Stephen Arters, Tara Bartolomucci, Dawn Bournand, Ryan Brown, Larry Brzostek, Kevin Burbank, Helen Carlsen, Alex Chirillo, Holly Cole, Stacy Cunneen, Jayne DelMedico, Colleen Finnegan, Pat Gillum, Marty Haines, Donna Hampton, Larry Haymore, Mona Haymore, Daniel Hilts, Jeremy Holt, Noranne Hutcheson, Terri Jennings, Cheryl Lee, Karen Lehmann, Kathy Liga, James Lorenz, Lara Manrique, Trudy McClellan, Dick McLaughlin, Kimberly Mills, Angela Moulton, Mary Ellen Ogden, Anneliese Ostrowe, Janet Parsons, Linda Quintero, Pat Ritchey, Carrie Rowland, Bruce Rush, Noreen Savinsky, Tracy Seider, Greg Sheller, Michelle Silva, Paula Steinert, Jon Swift, Russell Tilton, Steven Watterson, Laura Way and Sarah Whisnant.



The following teams have earned the 100% Club Award: The Colwell Team (Stan Colwell), the Cyr Home Team (Jason and Kelli Cyr), the Gause Team (Lauren Gause), the Closers Club (Ivan Gould), the Holleran-Bouck Team (Joe Holleran), the Blue Sky Group (Sue Honsberger), Ramos Property Group (James Ramos), Team Shiner (Tanya Shiner), the Starcher Team (Stafford and Linda Starcher) and the Werla Group (Tim and Kim Werla).



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. 