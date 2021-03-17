Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Presents 2020 Realtor® Production Awards

Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach’s Top Advisor Award for sales volume went to Evan Pedone who also received the award for Top Listing Volume; the Bustin Vanderson Group, which consists of Realtors® Jeremiah Bustin and Shane Vanderson, placed second in both categories. The Bill Thomas Group which consists of team leader, Bill Thomas, and Realtors® Derreck Thomas and Gina Timmins, won the Top Number of Listings Award, Top Number of Transactions Award, and placed second for the Top Sales Volume and Top Listing Volume award.



Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach License Partner, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro comments, “It’s a goal of the brokerage to continually ensure that each advisor is equipped with what’s needed to succeed. Each of our advisors performed superbly during the 2020 year, especially while having to make necessary adjustments to keep the public and their clients safe throughout the pandemic.”



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world's leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,800 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

