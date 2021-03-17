Larry Gardner Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Bradenton, FL, March 17, 2021 --(



A consistent top producer, Gardner has achieved the RE/MAX Platinum Club level for six consecutive years, and has earned the RE/MAX Hall of Fame award. He is also a real estate investor, owning and managing numerous properties during the past 30 years.



“I love talking to people and never met anyone I couldn't connect with on some level,” he said. “I am always reachable; I live with my phone attached to me. I'm never too busy for my clients.”



Gardner enjoys boating, golf, and spending time with his wife, Lori. They have three grown sons and 10 grandchildren.



The Bradenton office is located at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. Gardner can be reached at (307) 631-6895 or larrygardner@remax.net.



Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



