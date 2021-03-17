Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates Over $3,000 to Pets in Need

Press Releases Saint Louis Closet Co. Press Release

Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,222.22 to the APA Adoption Center through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. Funds raised for the nonprofit will help thousands of pets in need of second (and third) chances at new loving homes.

Maplewood, MO, March 17, 2021 --(



This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout February 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $38,918.23 to multiple local nonprofits.



The Animal Protective Association (APA) of Missouri is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing people and pets together, advancing humane education, and creating programs beneficial to the human-animal bond. Each year, they assist over 10,000 pets and 15,000 individuals. For more information on the APA Adoption Center, please visit www.apamo.org.



Each month, a new charity is selected for this dynamic effort. March’s selection is Autism Speaks St. Louis. For more information on Closets for a Cause, please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com/giving-back.



About Saint Louis Closet Co.



Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures, and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems, and free in-home estimates.



Jennifer Williams

314-781-9000



www.stlouisclosetco.com



