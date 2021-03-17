Critica PPE Offering Innovative Infrared Temperature Scanning Kiosk Product

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Critica PPE Press Release

US Manufacturer, DigiTHERM° Signs Agreement to Help Get America Back to Work and Back to School

Miami, FL, March 17, 2021 --



Merle Silver, COO of Critica PPE noted that “to contain the transmission of COVID-19, we have put our lives and businesses on hold. After a year, it is apparent that this ‘temporary’ situation simply cannot continue. But answers to this challenge have been scarce, and options elusive.”



Mr. Silver went on to say that, “with our background in PPE and the impact of COVID-19 on our country and society, we knew there had to be an answer to this situation. That answer has come in the form of DigiTHERM° and their amazing line of infrared temperature scanning kiosks.”



Denise Malo, Co-Owner DigiTHERM° followed up by saying that, “it is only after we can truly know that the environments we work in, shop at, or visit is safe can we gain the confidence of customers, visitor and employees to return to normal. Without that, businesses remain shuttered, and in increasing numbers, on a permanent basis.”



Body temperature scanning has been in use since the early days of COVID-19. It has been operating in some international airports in Asia and Europe and various public venues. But those units have been extremely complex, requiring sophisticated computers, a high level of maintenance, and come at an extremely high price-tag.



David Rome, DigiTHERM° Co-Owner noted that this, “technology is extremely simple to operate, highly effective and yet affordable enough to be used at the entry points of a small, local shop or business and yet powerful enough to stand sentry at a large conference. This means that you can finally return to Business-as-Usual, confident in the safety and wellbeing of the customers, visitor and employees.”



Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, DigiTHERM° has already had significant success in assisting numerous national and regional organizations and facilities. They are currently installed in High Schools, Elementary Schools, Colleges, Places of Worship, Law Enforcement Offices and facilities, School Boards, Event Facilities, Commercial Buildings, and Security Companies. And the possible applications for their technology and products span a broad spectrum of Industries: Conventions, Live Events, Education, Industrial, Medical, Restaurants and Catering facilities.



In closing, Merle Silver, COO of Critica PPE noted, “as one of the leading advocates for domestic PPE supply chain, Critica PPE is focused on finding innovative domestic, US manufacturers and developers of equipment and supplies to help reduce and eliminate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis. And the addition of this quality product to our line of domestically manufactured products is one more step towards our goal of building a secure and reliable domestic US PPE supply chain for the critical needs that remain even today.”



Critica PPE is a representative for domestic manufacturers of PPE. They are focused on servicing the critical needs and stringent requirements of the health care, first responder, governmental, commercial and industrial sectors that depend upon the highest quality protective gear. To do this Critica PPE has made a commitment to build a secure and reliable domestic, US-based PPE supply chain immune from global supply chain risks and costs.



Visit us at: https://criticappe.com Media Contact: Merle Silver PHONE: (844) 924-1010



DigiTHERM°’s mission is to provide simple yet efficient health screening solutions for businesses to operate effectively in a post-Covid world. Our flagship product, the infrared, temperature screening kiosk, provides the first line of defense to a healthier, fever-free global community. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, DigiTHERM°’s portfolio of health-safe products and services creates innovative opportunities for companies to connect their brand to health safety. Above all, we stand strong and committed to our core values: service, trust, quality, and performance.



Merle Silver

(844) 924-1010



https://CriticaPPE.com



