Litigation Expert Michael Corso to Discuss Drone Law to Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel Members

Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit: https://www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, March 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Florida Civil Trial Expert Michael Corso will present “Rise of the Drones: Current UAV/UAS Law Landscape” on March 24 to members of the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel (“FDCC”). The FDCC is an international association of vetted defense and corporate counsel and industry executives dedicated to leading the profession by advancing the principles of integrity, professionalism and fair civil justice. Corso, who is also an aerospace engineer, will discuss the state of the law with regard to drone safety campaigns, FAA drone regulations and enforcement, federal and state legislation, and Fourth Amendment protections.Corso has been Florida Bar Board Certified in Civil Trial Law for over 35 years and over 20 years in Business Litigation Law. His trial practice area is heavily involved in the defense of non-medical professionals (including lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers and surveyors), copyright/trademark infringement, product liability and tobacco litigation. Corso speaks throughout the United States and the American Institute of Architects (AIA) recently published his article, “An Architect’s Guide to Using Drones.”Corso has received numerous awards throughout his legal career including the Outstanding Aerospace Engineer Award from Purdue University and the Florida Defense Lawyers Association President’s Award. He has also been recognized as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated magazine (2018-2020) and named to the “Top 100” list of Florida Super Lawyers (2019-2021), who previously wrote about Corso’s career in “My lawyer, the Rocket Scientist.”Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Corso was a Captain in the United States Air Force and completed his military career in the JAG lawyer program. He received his undergraduate degree in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Purdue University (B.S., 1971) and his law degree from Villanova University (J.D., 1974). Corso may be reached at 239-344-1170 or via email at michael.corso@henlaw.com.About Henderson FranklinHenderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit: https://www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

