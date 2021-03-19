Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

Receive press releases from SottoPelle Therapy: By Email RSS Feeds: SottoPelle® Recognizes Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients

SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients, offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).

White Plains, MD, March 19, 2021 --(



Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, completed her undergraduate degree in Physician Assistant Studies at Howard University in 1991 and earned her Master of Science in Advanced Physician Assistant Studies from A.T. Still University (formerly Arizona School of Health Sciences) in 2002.



Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, has been specializing in women’s health, obstetrics, and gynecology for more than 29 years and has provided quality healthcare to patients in the Waldorf community for more than 12 years while practicing at the University of Maryland Community Medical Group, Women’s Health Division and Shady Grove Fertility (Waldorf location).



Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, maintains her Board Certification through the National Commission of Certification for Physician Assistants and is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, enjoys serving as a guest lecturer on various OB/GYN topics at George Washington University and Stanford University Physician Assistant Programs.



Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, has been practicing as an OB/GYN Physician Assistant for 30 years. Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, says, “She is passionate about healthcare for women and does her best to offer them a unique treatment for all conditions. Menopausal symptoms can affect a woman's well-being in many ways, mentally and physically, and their complaints should not be taken lightly. Patients suffer from self-esteem issues due to hot flashes/sweating, weight gain, and sexual issues that can be treated with bioidentical hormones that best suit their individual needs. There is not one dose for all patients as hormone pellets allow treatment customized for each patient.”



Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, is married to her high school sweetheart of 30 years and has two grown children and two granddaughters that have claimed her heart. Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, enjoys playing tennis competitively in her local United States Tennis Association Leagues and attending live professional tennis matches. Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, also enjoys going to live concerts and reading interesting books with her book club.



“We are proud to be associated with Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



View additional information about Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, or contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/gladys-wilkins-pas-pa-c/



Provider Information:

Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C

4470 Regency Parkway, Suite 106

White Plains, Maryland 20695

240-252-2140



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

marketing@sphrt.com White Plains, MD, March 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since October 2020.Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, completed her undergraduate degree in Physician Assistant Studies at Howard University in 1991 and earned her Master of Science in Advanced Physician Assistant Studies from A.T. Still University (formerly Arizona School of Health Sciences) in 2002.Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, has been specializing in women’s health, obstetrics, and gynecology for more than 29 years and has provided quality healthcare to patients in the Waldorf community for more than 12 years while practicing at the University of Maryland Community Medical Group, Women’s Health Division and Shady Grove Fertility (Waldorf location).Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, maintains her Board Certification through the National Commission of Certification for Physician Assistants and is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, enjoys serving as a guest lecturer on various OB/GYN topics at George Washington University and Stanford University Physician Assistant Programs.Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, has been practicing as an OB/GYN Physician Assistant for 30 years. Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, says, “She is passionate about healthcare for women and does her best to offer them a unique treatment for all conditions. Menopausal symptoms can affect a woman's well-being in many ways, mentally and physically, and their complaints should not be taken lightly. Patients suffer from self-esteem issues due to hot flashes/sweating, weight gain, and sexual issues that can be treated with bioidentical hormones that best suit their individual needs. There is not one dose for all patients as hormone pellets allow treatment customized for each patient.”Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, is married to her high school sweetheart of 30 years and has two grown children and two granddaughters that have claimed her heart. Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, enjoys playing tennis competitively in her local United States Tennis Association Leagues and attending live professional tennis matches. Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, also enjoys going to live concerts and reading interesting books with her book club.“We are proud to be associated with Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle®. "We are thrilled to have Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, as a Provider of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”View additional information about Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C, or contact the office; please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/gladys-wilkins-pas-pa-c/Provider Information:Gladys Wilkins, MPAS, PA-C4470 Regency Parkway, Suite 106White Plains, Maryland 20695240-252-2140Company Information:SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long-term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.Contact: SottoPelle® Marketing TeamPhone: (323) 986-5100marketing@sphrt.com Contact Information SottoPelle Therapy

Carol Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SottoPelle Therapy Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend