Suttle-Straus Connected Mail Clients Qualify for 2021 Postage Discounts - Two Ways to Cash in

Waunakee, WI, March 18, 2021 --(



What does this mean for Suttle-Straus clients? From March 1st to August 31st the USPS lets all US-based direct mail companies qualify for 2% off eligible postage costs when coupling their clients’ campaigns with emerging and advanced technology.



The use of technology is a proven force in the marketing landscape for today’s savvy marketing professionals. This promotion will build upon previous promotions and continue the USPS’ strategy of encouraging mailers to integrate direct mail with technology to improve effectiveness and maintain relevancy.



The Suttle-Straus Connected Mail solution combines direct mail with digital technologies like call tracking, Facebook and Instagram social media advertising, Google display ads, mail tracking and website retargeting.



"We are excited to offer our customers this USPS promotion discount on their Connected Mail campaigns," said Rob Hanks, Salesperson and Certified Mailpiece Design Expert at Suttle-Straus. "Omnichannel campaigns that integrate direct mail and digital channels deliver better results and return on investment – and now they can get discounts too!"



Last year, Suttle-Straus introduced its Connected Mail service that includes the USPS’ Informed Delivery program. In an effort to build recognition and usage of this product, the USPS has added it to its 2021 postage discount program. Any mailing to go out with Informed Delivery from September 1st to November 30th 2021, will qualify for the same 2% off of postage.



"Informed Delivery is the best thing to ever happen to direct mail, providing the business owners a way into the consumer’s email inbox on the same day they receive a direct mail promotion,” said Maeghan Nicholson, Marketing Director at Suttle-Straus. "We at Suttle-Straus strive to keep direct mail relevant and aim to make it the most effective marketing channel by integrating other technologies that track and enhance the overall campaign. We see Informed Delivery as an essential piece to this puzzle."



For more information on Connected Mail, visit www.suttle-straus.com/connected-mail.



About Suttle-Straus

Suttle-Straus provides comprehensive marketing solutions including creative design, print, mailing, fulfillment, distribution, displays, signage, and promotional products. We create customized brand portals to allow corporate teams to print-on-demand and manage their marketing fulfillment across a network of users. Through long-term, collaborative client partnerships, Suttle-Straus delivers marketing solutions that help our customers win.

Maeghan Nicholson

608-849-1000



www.suttle-straus.com



