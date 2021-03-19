Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

Receive press releases from Infopro Learning: By Email RSS Feeds: eLearning Industry Includes Unlock Learn in the Best LMS Software for Remote Working for 2021

Unlock Learn gains prominence under the coveted listing for Best LMS Software for Remote Workforce by eLearning Industry for the year 2021.

Plainsboro, NJ, March 19, 2021 --(



Infopro Learning’s learning management platform, Unlock Learn, has gained a spot in the coveted listing for “Best LMS Software for Remote Working for 2021” by eLearning Industry. Key features that put the proprietary LMS in this renowned list include a learner-centric UI, automated reporting, AI-enabled chatbots, and better accessibility. These features drive content consumption boost overall learning experiences. The LMS software caters to the bespoke training needs of globally dispersed workforce, accelerating performance, increasing business revenues, and unlocking success. Unlock Learn was recognized for excellence in multiple criteria which includes customer support, customer retention, software innovation, employee turnover, and growth potential.



Arun Prakash, Product Owner of Unlock Learn celebrates the win, “With a constant focus to provide technology-aided learning solutions, Unlock Learn has also evolved with changing learning trends. Keeping in mind the very apparent shift towards a remote-first culture and extreme focus on remote workforce performance, Unlock Learn helps Clients embrace remote work culture, while prioritizing their employees’ well-being, and overall productivity.”



About Unlock Learn

Unlock Learn is built with state-of-art LMS technology, equipped to offer a wide range of business benefits. From mobile-aided delivery, blended learning, course management, mobile apps, AI-enabled chatbots, reporting, and analytics, Unlock Learn serves it all. The powerful LMS serves as a flexible and effective online learning platform to streamline training processes and achieve improved business outcomes, making it a worthy investment for every organization. To know more, request a Free Trial.



eLearning Industry

eLI is a leading publishing platform that delivers inspiring, industry-specific content as well as insights to eLearning professionals. Plainsboro, NJ, March 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With a tremendous shift in the business landscape during the last year, most organizations have adopted effective ways for remote workforce training. L&D leaders are leveraging digital platforms and online learning strategies to engage and upskill their remote employees. Learning Management Systems have also evolved dramatically and are more utilized as performance enhancement tools than just traditional functions to manage and deliver training. They offer experience-led and performance-driven solutions that enable organizations deliver training, which is more impactful, continuous and personalized.Infopro Learning’s learning management platform, Unlock Learn, has gained a spot in the coveted listing for “Best LMS Software for Remote Working for 2021” by eLearning Industry. Key features that put the proprietary LMS in this renowned list include a learner-centric UI, automated reporting, AI-enabled chatbots, and better accessibility. These features drive content consumption boost overall learning experiences. The LMS software caters to the bespoke training needs of globally dispersed workforce, accelerating performance, increasing business revenues, and unlocking success. Unlock Learn was recognized for excellence in multiple criteria which includes customer support, customer retention, software innovation, employee turnover, and growth potential.Arun Prakash, Product Owner of Unlock Learn celebrates the win, “With a constant focus to provide technology-aided learning solutions, Unlock Learn has also evolved with changing learning trends. Keeping in mind the very apparent shift towards a remote-first culture and extreme focus on remote workforce performance, Unlock Learn helps Clients embrace remote work culture, while prioritizing their employees’ well-being, and overall productivity.”About Unlock LearnUnlock Learn is built with state-of-art LMS technology, equipped to offer a wide range of business benefits. From mobile-aided delivery, blended learning, course management, mobile apps, AI-enabled chatbots, reporting, and analytics, Unlock Learn serves it all. The powerful LMS serves as a flexible and effective online learning platform to streamline training processes and achieve improved business outcomes, making it a worthy investment for every organization. To know more, request a Free Trial.eLearning IndustryeLI is a leading publishing platform that delivers inspiring, industry-specific content as well as insights to eLearning professionals. Contact Information Infopro Learning

Nolan Hout

+1-801-899-5845



www.infoprolearning.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Infopro Learning